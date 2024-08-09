^

Headlines

Sara Duterte answers Chiz, claims Davao flood projects unfunded

Philstar.com
August 9, 2024 | 5:54pm
Sara Duterte answers Chiz, claims Davao flood projects unfunded
The 75-year-old leader has also discouraged his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, from joining the presidential derby next year because the top government post is not fit for women like her.
Karl Norman Alonzo / Presidential Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday doubled down on her criticism of the Marcos administration's lack of a flood control masterplan, this time claiming that the national government may be refusing to fund flood control projects in Davao City because "the mayor is a Duterte."  

In another open letter-type statement posted on Duterte's personal page and shared by the Office of the Vice President, Duterte said that she is using her "position, resources and platform" to "show our government officials how to command."

This comes after Senate President Chiz Escudero told reporters on Friday that Duterte's comments about the Marcos administration's lack of a master plan for flood infrastructure are "perplexing" given that her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, had "six years to develop one, but was unable to do so."

Escudero said flooding has been a long-time problem that could have already been solved by the previous government.

"The vice president, like every Filipino, has the right to point out the problems confronting our countrymen. Unlike ordinary citizens, however, she can actually suggest or do something tangible about them using her position, resources and platform,” Escudero said.

No funding for Davao's flood projects?

Without naming Escudero, the vice president recalled that during her term as Davao City mayor, she ordered the city's engineer office and the Department of Public Works and Highways to study the flood problem of the city.

This, according to Duterte, led to her father's creation of a flood control master plan.

"Kaya nga mayroon nagawa ang PRRD administration sa flood planning. Nagsimula noong Setyembre 2016 at na-publish noong Hulyo 2023 ang Master Plan and Feasibility Study for Flood Control," she said.

(That's why the PRRD administration was able to accomplish something in flood planning. The Master Plan and Feasibility Study for Flood Control started in September 2016 and was published in July 2023.)

"Baka naman gusto nang pondohan ang mga infrastructure projects na naaayon sa masterplan? O baka naman may alinlangan pa hinggil dito dahil Duterte ang mayor at mas mamarapatin nilang gibain na lang?" Duterte said, referring to her brother, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte. 

(Maybe they now want to fund the infrastructure projects aligned with the master plan? Or perhaps there are still doubts about this because the mayor is a Duterte, and they would rather just tear it down?)

A Philippine Center of Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) report in 2018 found that the DPWH under former President Rodrigo Duterte went on an "infrastructure frenzy" that trumped that of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

According to then-DPWH Secretary Mark Villar, in just 24 months or from July 2016 to July 2018, the DPWH under Duterte awarded 1,833 projects monthly, or 60 projects daily. The projects included flood-control systems, roads, bridges, schools, water systems, irrigation, power systems and other civil-works projects. 

In a 2013 report, the Commission on Audit flagged Davao City, led by then-mayor Rodrigo Duterte, for using up just 11% of its P175 million funds for flood control and disaster preparedness projects under the Disbursement Acceleration Program, or DAP.

DAP, which enabled the use of unprogrammed funds and seen as a replacement to discretionary pork barrel funds of lawmakers, was ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 2014 — Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

CHIZ ESCUDERO

DAVAO CITY

OVP

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-AFP comptroller Carlos Garcia ordered to pay P407.8 million fine

Ex-AFP comptroller Carlos Garcia ordered to pay P407.8 million fine

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
Retired military comptroller Carlos Garcia is now legally compelled to pay a total of P407.8 million in fines for his conviction...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-Comelec chair Andy Bautista facing US bribery charges

Ex-Comelec chair Andy Bautista facing US bribery charges

11 hours ago
The former chairman of the Philippines election commission was indicted by a US federal grand jury in Florida on Thursday...
Headlines
fbtw
NICA chief denies pressuring cops to testify vs Duterte, Bato in ICC&nbsp;

NICA chief denies pressuring cops to testify vs Duterte, Bato in ICC 

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
The head of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency on Thursday refuted Sen. Ronald dela Rosa's claim that he and some...
Headlines
fbtw
Police operations now humane, bloodless &ndash; Marcos

Police operations now humane, bloodless – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Police operations are now as “humane, truthful and bloodless” as possible, President Marcos said yesterday, as...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr&rsquo;s political party, Villar&rsquo;s Nacionalista forge alliance

Marcos Jr’s political party, Villar’s Nacionalista forge alliance

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, which carried President Marcos in his 2022 campaign, and the Villar-led Nacionalista Party...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CA freezes Quiboloy, KOJC assets, accounts

CA freezes Quiboloy, KOJC assets, accounts

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
The Court of Appeals (CA) has issued a 20-day freeze order against the bank accounts, properties and other assets of accused...
Headlines
fbtw
Forbes: Sy siblings still Philippine&rsquo;s richest; Razon climbs to 2nd

Forbes: Sy siblings still Philippine’s richest; Razon climbs to 2nd

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
The Sy siblings retained their top spot in this year’s Forbes list of the Philippines’ 50 richest, with ports...
Headlines
fbtw
Petecio gives Philippines 4th medal in Paris Games

Petecio gives Philippines 4th medal in Paris Games

By Nelson Beltran | 19 hours ago
Nesthy Petecio’s Paris odyssey ended in a tough call in the semifinals Wednesday at Stade Roland Garros.
Headlines
fbtw
2 national scientists named

2 national scientists named

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has declared a pioneer clinical geneticist and an award-winning agricultural scientist as national scientists...
Headlines
fbtw
Metrobank Foundation&rsquo;s Outstanding Filipinos revealed

Metrobank Foundation’s Outstanding Filipinos revealed

19 hours ago
The Metrobank Foundation has announced the winners of the search for the 2024 Outstanding Filipinos.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with