Chinese vessels spotted in Sabina Shoal — PCG

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese boats were spotted by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) while patrolling Sabina Shoal, the agency said on Friday.

The PCG was conducting a rotation and resupply (RORE) mission to their units in the West Philippine Sea when they spotted the vessels. Sabina Shoal (also known as Escoda Shoal) is one of the contested territories within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

“On 07 August 2024, BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) reported monitoring China Coast Guard vessel with bow number 5901, one Chinese militia vessel, and two Chinese rigid hull inflatable boats in the said vicinity waters,” the PCG said in a statement.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan is onboard the BRP Teresa Magbanua with the personnel. The PCG appears to be unfazed by the Chinese vessels as they were treated to ice cream during the RORE mission.

The PCG said that they have been conducting patrol missions in Sabina Shoal since April 15.

The Chinese Coast Guard’s (CCG) presence in Sabina shoal comes a few days after the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) distributed assistance to fisherfolk fishing in the waters on Sunday. The PCG had assisted the BFAR to make sure that the CCG did not intervene.

Sabina shoal is one the areas in the West Philippine Sea that fell victim to China’s reclamation activities. This prompted the PCG to enhance patrols in the area.

China’s reclamation activities in Sabina Shoal have prompted the Department of Justice to prepare a case against Beijing over environmental damage.

It was also in Sabina Shoal where the CCG’s “monster ship” was spotted by the PCG in July. However, there were no confrontations between the PCG vessel and the CCG.

In July, Beijing and Manila have agreed to diffuse tensions over the heavily-disputed Ayungin Shoal, which has been the scene for many confrontations between the two country’s respective coast guards.

Beijing has continuously encroached in the West Philippine Sea despite the July 2016 ruling from the Permanent Court of Arbitration invalidating its extensive claim over parts of Manila’s exclusive economic zone.