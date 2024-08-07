^

Headlines

Trillanes files plunder case vs Duterte, Go over P16-B frigate deal

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 7, 2024 | 1:44pm
Trillanes files plunder case vs Duterte, Go over P16-B frigate deal
Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV files another plunder complaint against former President Rodrigo Duterte and Sen. Bong Go at the Department of Justice on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.
Philstar.com / Ian Laqui

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV has once again filed graft and plunder charges against former president Rodrigo Duterte, Sen. Bong Go, and several former officials of the Department of National Defense over the allegedly anomalous P16 billion frigate acquisition project.

The 50-page complaint, filed before the Department of Justice on Wednesday, claims that the supposed "modern frigates or state-of-the-art warships" were downgraded into ordinary naval ships due to the "manipulation" of Duterte, Go and the Presidential Management Staff.

The frigate acquisition project is part of the Horizon 1 phase of the armed forces' modernization program, which ran from 2013 to 2017. During this phase, the government allocated P75 billion for the purchase of two frigates for the Philippine Navy.

The complaint stems from the selection of the combat management system for the frigates, where the government was given a choice between the Hanwha system from Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries or the Tacticos Thales system from France.

According to Trillanes' complaint, Duterte and Go, with the assistance of former Budget Usec. Christopher Lao, "actively interfered" during the execution of the subject contract agreement by favoring the Korea-based corporation, which is "cheaper," "disadvantageous," and "non-compliant" compared with the Tacticos Thales combat system preferred by the Philippine Navy.

The choice, he argued, caused "damaged and undue injury" to the armed forces and the government, costing them more than P50 million.

Aside from Duterte and Go, the other respondents to the complaint include:

  • Christopher Lao, former budget undersecretary
  • Robert Empedrad, former navy admiral
  • Raymundo Elefante, former finance undersecretary
  • Leodegario Dela Paz, former defense acquisition chief
  • Marlon Dayao
  • Kishun Chung
  • Ki Young Sung
  • Joung Woo Byun
  • Sandra Han

Go's response. In response to the new complaint, Go called Trillanes' allegations "recycled" and another form of "black propaganda."

“This issue has once again been rehashed and recycled for obvious politicking purposes. This is a clear case of destructive politics and a sure sign of desperation out to malign me and the former President. Nevertheless, I welcome these moves to finally put an end to these lies,” Go said in a statement.

Cases against the ex-president. This is the third criminal charge filed against Duterte since his term ended in 2022. The first was a grave threat charge, filed by Rep. France Castro (ACT-Teachers) on Oct. 24, 2023, which was later junked by the prosecutor.

On July 5, Trillanes filed the second case against the former president and Go, accusing them of plunder in connection with P6.6 billion worth of questionable infrastructure projects allegedly awarded to Go's family members.

vuukle comment

AFP MODERNIZATION PROGRAM

ANTONIO TRILLANES IV

BONG GO

DEFENSE

DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

RODRIGO DUTERTE

TRILLANES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Olympic rankings: With 3 medals, Philippines still leads Southeast Asia in Paris

Olympic rankings: With 3 medals, Philippines still leads Southeast Asia in Paris

7 hours ago
With two gold medals and a bronze, the Philippines kept its 22nd ranking on Wednesday ahead of its Southeast Asian neighbors...
Headlines
fbtw
Carlos Yulo&rsquo;s mother eyes legal action vs accusers &ndash; lawyer

Carlos Yulo’s mother eyes legal action vs accusers – lawyer

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
In a post on Facebook on Monday evening, Fortun said that all the posts against the Olympian’s mother are  “untrue,...
Headlines
fbtw
Carlos Yulo's coach to get P10 million from PAGCOR; Yulo gets P20 million

Carlos Yulo's coach to get P10 million from PAGCOR; Yulo gets P20 million

22 hours ago
Yulo's trainer and coach will also receive P10 million in cash incentives for his two gold medal finishes in the men's...
Headlines
fbtw
Yulo calls for &lsquo;healing,&rsquo; &lsquo;moving on&rsquo; in family feud

Yulo calls for ‘healing,’ ‘moving on’ in family feud

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo has broken his silence on the reported family feud and asked for “healing”...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-AFP comptroller Carlos Garcia ordered to pay P407.8 million fine

Ex-AFP comptroller Carlos Garcia ordered to pay P407.8 million fine

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
Retired military comptroller Carlos Garcia is now legally compelled to pay a total of P407.8 million in fines for his conviction...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Roque, 11 others on immigration lookout &ndash; DOJ

Roque, 11 others on immigration lookout – DOJ

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
An immigration lookout bulletin order has been issued against former presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. and 11 other persons...
Headlines
fbtw
China steps up presence in critical areas of West Philippine Sea

China steps up presence in critical areas of West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
China’s projection of power in the West Philippine Sea continues as more of its vessels – including at least one...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM releases extra P5 billion for 4Ps grants

DBM releases extra P5 billion for 4Ps grants

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has released P5 billion for the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA poll finds fewer &lsquo;pro-Duterte&rsquo; among Pinoys

OCTA poll finds fewer ‘pro-Duterte’ among Pinoys

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Support for the family of former president Rodrigo Duterte appears to have waned in the latest survey conducted by the OCTA...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO: No crackdown yet on light e-vehicles

LTO: No crackdown yet on light e-vehicles

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
There will be no crackdown yet on light electric vehicles as the Land Transportation Office continues its information dissemination...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with