PCSO chief files defamation charges vs vlogger Maharlika

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Mel Robles has filed defamation charges against vlogger Claire Contreras, also known as “Maharlika,” in a US court.

Robles stated that he and his wife filed charges of defamation, defamation per se and invasion of privacy against Contreras before the Central District Court of California. This action was taken due to what they described as a “daily barrage of vicious, unjustifiable, and blatantly false online attacks” on her YouTube channel “Boldyak TV.”

“For the longest time, we tried to keep our peace, fully aware that her accusations were nothing but sheer lies and fabrications—products of her vile imagination and hateful heart,” Robles said during a press conference in Quezon City on Sunday.

“We have now taken appropriate legal action against her. We have complete faith that the court of law will deliver the punishment she deserves, vindicating us and helping restore our tarnished name and honor,” he added.

Robles revealed that Contreras, who has 325,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, made "untrue and outlandish" accusations against him, including allegations of “stealing money from the people, contract killing, and assisting terrorists” in over 20 separate videos.

“We are peace-loving and law-abiding citizens who have done nothing to warrant her senseless rage and contempt,” he said.

In addition to the defamation case filed by Robles, it is worth noting that an international fashion designer also filed a US$2 million defamation lawsuit against Contreras in another California court in March 2024.

Contreras, a resident of Los Angeles, California, gained prominence as a pro-Marcos content creator during the 2022 national elections, supporting the tandem of now-President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.