'Carina'-hit schools postponing class opening down to 979 — DepEd chief

Teachers actively participate in the Brigada Eskwela 2024 kickoff by cleaning classrooms and school surroundings at San Agustin Elementary School in Moonwalk, Parañaque on Sunday morning, a day before the opening of classes for the new school year.

MANILA, Philippines — The number of schools across the country that will postpone the opening of classes for the cleaning and rehabilitation of its campuses has decreased, Education Secretary Sonny Angara said Sunday.

On Sunday, Angara said that 979 schools nationwide will halt the start of classes for cleanup and rehabilitation of the damage left by last week’s rain brought by the southwest monsoon intensified by Super Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi).

The number was a decrease from the 1063 schools previously announced by the Department of Education (DepEd) on Saturday.

The following number of schools will be postponing their opening of classes on Monday per region:

National Capital Region - 225

Region I - 231

Region III - 452

Region IV-A - 67

Region XII - 4

The new dates for the opening of classes for public schools can be seen here.

Apart from the DepEd announcement, the Pasig City local government also announced the suspension of classes on Monday for rehabilitation and cleaning.

According to the latest bulletin of the National Risk Reduction and Management Council, a total of P171,662,374.05 worth of damage to infrastructure has been recorded due to the effects of inclement weather.

There are also 3,628,500 individuals or 971,667 families affected by the southwest monsoon.