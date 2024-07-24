Metro Manila now under state of calamity due to 'Carina', habagat

A man carrying a plastic container wades through a flooded street in Manila on July 24, 2024 amid heavy rains brought by Typhoon Gaemi. Relentless rain drenched the northern Philippines on July 24, triggering flooding in Manila and landslides in mountainous regions as Typhoon Gaemi intensified the seasonal monsoon.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila has been placed under state of calamity due to the combined effects of Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon (habagat).

On Wednesday, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos III convened the National Capital Region mayors to discuss whether or not a state of calamity is needed.

All mayors present agreed that a regional state of calamity was necessary.

During a situation briefing on Wednesday, Abalos asked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to place Metro Manila under a state of calamity.

Abalos enumerated the statuses of the cities in Metro Manila, saying that the weather systems have dumped non-stop rains in the region.

However, Marcos said it was best to leave the decision to the heads of the local government units.