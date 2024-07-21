^

Headlines

CTA upholds acquittal of Ressa, Rappler in fifth tax case

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 21, 2024 | 1:24pm
CTA upholds acquittal of Ressa, Rappler in fifth tax case
This photo shows the facade of the Court of Tax Appeals.
Facebook / Court of Tax Appeals

MANILA, Philippines — The Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) has affirmed the acquittal of Nobel laureate Maria Ressa and her online news organization, Rappler Holdings Corp. (RHC), in their fifth tax evasion case.

In a 17-page decision promulgated on July 16, the appellate tax court denied the petition for review filed by the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) in December 2023, which challenged the acquittal of Ressa and RHC by the Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 157.

The state lawyers argued that the Pasig RTC’s presiding judge committed grave abuse of discretion by allegedly “deliberately ignoring the prosecution's overwhelming evidence establishing Private Respondents' willful failure to declare correct and accurate tax returns and pay such tax.”

Aside from overturning the acquittal, the OSG also demanded that Ressa and RHC pay their value-added tax (VAT) for the second quarter of 2015, totaling P294,258.58, along with surcharge and interest fees.

In upholding the acquittal, however, the appellate tax court stated that the petition for certiorari filed by the OSG was not appropriate, as this type of petition “will only issue to correct errors of jurisdiction” and not errors or mistakes in the trial court’s conclusions.

“This Court, however, cannot delve into the propriety of Public Respondent's appreciation of the parties' evidence that led to its findings and conclusion. Assuming that there was a mistake on the part of Public Respondent in assessing the evidence presented by the parties, the same cannot be remedied by certiorari,” the CTA ruling read.

“The averments interposed by Petitioner do not seek to correct errors of jurisdiction but to reverse the alleged mistake in the findings of Public Respondent,” it added.

The CTA further noted that the presiding judge did not commit grave abuse of discretion, as the petitioners of the case were given ample opportunity to present their evidence.

“Moreover, there was no allegation of any violation of the Petitioner's right to due process or mistrial in this case. Records show that Petitioner was given ample opportunity to present its case. It was able to present and formally offer its evidence. Also, a plain reading of the assailed Decision shows that Public Respondent considered Petitioner's evidence, both testimonial and documentary. In fact, Petitioner's multiple witnesses were examined before the witness stand,” the court’s decision read.

In January 2023, the CTA also acquitted Ressa and RHC of four out of the five tax-related charges, as the prosecution failed to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The tax evasion charges stemmed from a 2015 sale of Philippine Depositary Receipts to foreign investors, a method companies use to raise money.

The series of tax cases against Ressa was among the legal hurdles she has faced since the tenure of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who has consistently expressed his anger towards the journalist and her media company.

vuukle comment

COURT OF APPEALS

MARIA RESSA

RAPPLER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Thousands stranded at NAIA as global IT outage continues

Thousands stranded at NAIA as global IT outage continues

By Rudy Santos | 14 hours ago
At least 25,500 travelers were stranded as 45 flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport were canceled yesterday following...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos OKs new laws to enhance procurement, fight online scams

Marcos OKs new laws to enhance procurement, fight online scams

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law two measures aimed at improving government procurement and enhancing...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos welcomes Angara to &lsquo;wild, wild world of Cabinet&rsquo;

Marcos welcomes Angara to ‘wild, wild world of Cabinet’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
Former senator Sonny Angara was officially sworn in as the 37th secretary of the Department of Education, vowing that...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec forms panel vs disinformation

Comelec forms panel vs disinformation

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has launched “Task Force Katotohanan, Katapatan, Katarungan sa Halalan” to combat...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers&rsquo; group slams P20 million budget for SONA

Teachers’ group slams P20 million budget for SONA

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
Teachers’ group Alliance of Concerned Teachers slammed the reported P20-million budget for President Marcos’...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Carina

LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Carina

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Carina" (international name Gaemi), the third tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP creates task force vs illegal POGOs

PNP creates task force vs illegal POGOs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
As reports mount on the involvement of Philippine offshore gaming operators in illegal activities, the Philippine National...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs laws on procurement reform, anti-financial scams

Marcos signs laws on procurement reform, anti-financial scams

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Two days before his third State of the Nation Address, President Marcos signed into law measures that seek to address loopholes...
Headlines
fbtw
Baguio youth advocate bags Miss World Philippines title

Baguio youth advocate bags Miss World Philippines title

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Baguio City’s bet Krishnah Marie Gravidez bagged the Miss World Philippines 2024 title during the pageant’s coronation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with