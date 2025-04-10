^

Second Filipino fatality confirmed from Myanmar quake; 2 others still missing

Philstar.com
April 10, 2025 | 10:09am
Second Filipino fatality confirmed from Myanmar quake; 2 others still missing
A man rides on a motorbike past a collapsed building as heavy construction equipment is used to clear the rubble in Kyaukse Township on April 4, 2025, one week after the March 28 earthquake.
AFP / Aung Main

MANILA, Philippines — A second Filipino fatality from the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar last month has been positively identified, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed Thursday, April 10. 

The Philippine Embassy in Yangon informed the DFA about the identification of the remains, according to the department's statement. 

The family of the deceased has been notified but has requested privacy during their time of grief.

"Out of respect for the wishes of the family, the Department is unable to provide any further details," the DFA said in its statement.

This comes a day after the DFA confirmed the first Filipino death from the Myanmar earthquake.

The two Filipino fatalities are among the four that were earlier reported missing after the collapse of the Sky Villa condominium in Mandalay, Myanmar.

Authorities are still searching for the other two.

"We continue to hope for the best for the remaining two Filipinos still unaccounted for in Mandalay, Myanmar," the DFA said.

The death toll from the earthquake has reached 3,645, according to Myanmar-based news outlet Myanmar Now.

The United Nations estimates that over three million people have been affected by the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, many now homeless as the crisis compounds existing hardships from the country's four-year civil war.

