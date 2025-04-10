^

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE
April 10, 2025 | 9:33am
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Barangay force multipliers dismantle old tarpaulins of poll candidates as they prepare the designated common poster area at the J. Bracken Covered Court of Barangay Villa Maria Clara as assigned by the local government unit of Quezon City on March 27, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

