Sara leaves DepEd with no regrets, but admits unfinished business

Photo of Vice President Sara Duterte in Cebu City taken on June 29, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — On her last day as Department of Education secretary, Vice President Sara Duterte declared having no regrets about her two-year stint leading the government's biggest bureaucracy.

But during her last speech as DepEd secretary on Thursday, Duterte admitted there were eight DepEd projects and initiatives that she was not able to see to completion "due to the short span of time."

The DepEd ceremonial turnover on Thursday marks Duterte's last day in office before she is replaced by incoming DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara, whose appointment by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was announced on July 2.

In her speech, Duterte listed the following initiatives that she said she would like to entrust to Angara:

Matatag Center

Matatag Portal

DepEd Digital Education

Overtime pay for teachers

A revised senior high school curriculum

Universal school-based feeding program for kindergarten learners

Calamity fund for teaching and non-teaching personnel

HMO or health insurance for teaching and non-teaching personnel

In an ambush interview after the event, Duterte said at the top of her education priorities that she hopes Angara will continue are the review of the senior high school curriculum and the institutionalization of blended learning.

The vice president said she is sure Angara will prioritize those issues "because he understands its importance."

When asked if she had any regrets during her DepEd stint, Duterte told reporters: "No."

"In fact it is with a heavy heart that I leave the Department of Education," Duterte said.

"I loved this job. I loved the people I worked with at the Department of Education," she said in Filipino.

Duterte added: "I have regrets because I wanted to finish whatever deliverables the Marcos administration had for the Department of Education."

Angara said in his speech that he plans to "hit the ground running" and "learn as we go" upon assuming office.

"Allow us sometime to dig deeper. In the coming days, we will outline our key priorities," the incoming DepEd secretary said.