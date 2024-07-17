^

Fishers near Scarborough Shoal losing 60% of income after China’s fishing ban

Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 1:52pm
Fishers near Scarborough Shoal losing 60% of income after China's fishing ban
Filipino fisherman drying squid on their fishing boat while a Chinese coast guard ship monitors near the China-controlled Scarborough Shoal, in disputed waters of the South China Sea.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Some fisherfolk near Scarborough Shoal are reportedly losing some 60% of their income during their weekly fishing expeditions after China's unilateral imposition of a four-month fishing ban in the South China Sea.

The Zambales chapter of fishers' group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) said that fishers' earnings have dropped from P10,000 to less than P4,000 for every five- to six-day fishing expedition, based on consultations with 10 to 12 "mother boat" operators in Subic town, Zambales on July 11.

“The presence of Chinese vessels has intensified since our territorial waters have been placed under a fishing moratorium. While we don’t experience direct untoward incidents with these huge vessels, their overwhelming presence effectively impedes our regular fishing activities,” Joey Marabe, PAMALAKAYA-Zambales provincial coordinator, said in a statement.

China imposes an annual fishing moratorium in the South China Sea which covers the resource-rich Scarborough Shoal. This year's fishing ban will last from May to September 16. 

While the Philippines has routinely protested China's fishing ban, this year marks the first time that China has authorized its Coast Guard to detain for up to 60 days without trial foreigners it considers "trespassing" its borders — including disputed areas in the South China Sea that it claims to be its territorial waters.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in May that while the fishing ban is "nothing new," he considers the new policy of detaining trespassers "an escalation of the situation."

PAMALAKAYA said it is coordinating with other fisherfolk operators and associations in the Pangasinan and La Union provinces to assess their situation amid the fishing ban.

The group is also reaching out to fisherfolk who fish in other parts of the West Philippine Sea.

"Halos isang buwan na mula nang ideklara ng China ang walang batayan nitong fishing ban, subalit hindi pa namin maramdaman ang administrasyon ni Marcos Jr. na kamustahin man lamang ang mga mangingisda, lalo pa ang pagbibigay ng suporta sa kanilang kabuhayan,” Arambulo said.

(It has been almost a month since China declared its baseless fishing ban, yet we have not felt the Marcos Jr. administration checking on the fishermen, much less providing support for their livelihood.)

Despite escalating tensions with China, the Philippines increased its fish catch in the West Philippine Sea last year to over 200,000 metric tons, the highest in four years.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) reported that the country's fish catch in the WPS reached 201,894.49 metric tons in 2023, almost 15 percent more than the 175,784.73 metric tons recorded in 2022.

Fish from the West Philippine Sea make up about 7% of the country’s annual fish supply for food consumption.

— Cristina Chi

FISHERFOLK

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
