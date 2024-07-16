LIVE: Senate hearing on anti-online gambling act, POGO taxation

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee on Ways and Means is leading the Tuesday joint hearing with the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on Senate bills related to Anti-Online Gambling Act and Taxing Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs).

The panel, which is chaired by Sen. Win Gatchalian, will discuss Senate Bill Nos. 63 and 1281 by Sens. Alan Peter Cayetano and Joel Villanueva that seek to ban online gambling and the placing of bets through the internet or any form online gambling activities. The inquiry is also expected to tackle Senate Bill No. 2689 filed by Gatchalian that seeks to repeal Republic Act No. 11590 known as "An Act Taxing Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations.”

The bill proposes to revoke all issuances of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. or any special economic zone authority, tourism zone authority, or freeport authority that issued license to any POGO on taxes, regulatory fees and permits as well as the Bureau of Internal Revenue issuances on POGOs.

Watch the Senate hearing on Anti-Online Gambling Act and taxing of POGOs from 10:00 a.m. on July 16, 2024.