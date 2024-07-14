San Diego Sports Arena among inspiration for Clark stadium project — CIAC

Officials and members of the Clark Technical Working Group on the Enhancement of Utilization of the Clark International Airport held its 2nd TWG meeting at the CRK Terminal on July 11, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC), the developer of Clark aviation complex that oversees the functions of Clark International Airport (CRK), on Saturday gave context to the viral slide about its proposed Clark stadium that is eyed to host big artists like Taylor Swift and Coldplay.

The viral slide featured an image of a stadium with the text “Taylor Swift ready by 2028.” It was taken during the Clark Technical Working Group meeting led by Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, Department of Tourism officials, with Civil Aeronautics Board Executive Director Carmello Arcilla, Manila International Airport Authority Assistant General Manager Rafael Regular, Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corp. President Noel Manankil and CIAC President and Chief Executive Officer Arrey Perez on Thursday.

Perez clarified in a message to Philstar.com that Taylor’s concert is just the standard the CIAC will use to design and build the Clark arena to attract artists like the American pop star.

The stadium, eyed to be completed by 2028, is pegged to measure 40 hectares and to cost around P32 billion. It is also expected to be a walking distance from CRK to increase traffic in the airport.

“The design and build plans for the Clark Entertainment Center must attract musical events of world-renowned artists, including the likes of Taylor Swift,” Augusto Sanchez, Chief Strategic Communications and Events Officer of CIAC, told Philstar.com in an email exchange on Friday.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, CIAC once again cited its seven flagship projects, which include the stadium or the massive Clark World Convention and Events Hub.

“MUCH ADO OVER TAYLOR SWIFT. And for good reason. CIAC is thrilled that its seven (7) flagship projects, which includes a massive Clark World Convention and Events Hub, has stirred up much excitement at the idea of building a world-class arena where we can host the likes of Taylor Swift and Coldplay,” CIAC’s post read.

“Indeed, the 'Eras Tour' has shown everyone the incredible potential of tourism and the MICE industries (meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions) to boost national economies,” it added.

'No copyright infringement'

It also cited San Diego Sports Arena among the inspirations for the project.

“CIAC is proud to conceive of this project with the inspiration of the likes of the rising San Diego Sports Arena in California, as presented at the second Clark Technical Working Group (TWG) on the Enhancement of the Utilization of Clark International Airport (CRK) meeting,” CIAC said.

“There was no copyright infringement intended in the course of presenting the benchmarks of our project development process to like minds and peers among national leaders and private sector stakeholders,” it added.

The CIAC made the post after several online users accused the government of copying San Diego Sports Arena’s design.

'DOT not involved'

The Department of Tourism likewise issued on Saturday clarifying an "erroneous information" currently circulating that wrongly attributes the image used in the presentation of Perez to Frasco, who was also present during the TWG meeting.

“Neither the DOT nor Secretary Frasco were involved in the creation or delivery of these plans made and presented by Mr. Perez,” the DOT said.



“To note, on July 12, 2024, a Technical Working Group session was attended by the DOT together with the Department of Transportation, the Civil Aeronautics Board and other agencies, aviation and tourism stakeholders with the main objective of improving connectivity and optimizing the current utilization of the Clark International Airport,” it added.

The tourism department also shared that Perez gave a presentation on his future plans for the Clark Complex, including a proposal to construct a facility capable of hosting major events such as concerts.



“The DOT has requested the CIAC to confirm that neither the DOT nor the Secretary have any involvement in their plans and presentation,” DOT said.

In response, CIAC issued a similar clarification and expressed its gratitude for the DOT’s support in their plans to boost traffic in Clark International Airport.

“We are grateful to the Department of Tourism - Philippines for their unequivocal support for Clark and in giving us the creative freedom, as they had no hand in developing the viral deck, to present our vision for the performance arena,” it said.

CIAC likewise promoted its other projects, such as the Clark National Food Hub, which is planned to address food security under the agriculture sector.

“Hopefully, not only our Taylor Swift slide goes viral, but also the will and excitement to help us build Clark as our Airport City,” it said.

Perez earlier said the proposed Clark arena project was conceptualized in October last year.