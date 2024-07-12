^

Headlines

Philippines eyes ‘Taylor Swift concert-ready’ stadium in Clark completed by 2028

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
July 12, 2024 | 6:22pm
Philippines eyes â��Taylor Swift concert-readyâ�� stadium in Clark completed by 2028
Clark International Airport Corporation President Arrey Perez speaks at the “Build Better More” Infrastructure Forum at the New Clark City on July 12, 2024.
CIAC - Clark International Airport Corporation / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Clark International Airport and Corp., the developer of Clark aviation complex, on Friday said that it is planning to build a stadium to host concerts of mega artists like Taylor Swift.

CIAC President and chief executive officer Arrey Perez said that the proposed entertainment and events center will be constructed within “walking distance” from Clark International Airport (CRK) in Pampanga to help boost the traffic in CRK.

He said that the complex, eyed to be completed by 2028, is estimated to measure close to 40 hectares and will cost around P32 billion.

Perez said the CIAC has started conceptualizing the stadium project in October last year and has began speaking with local and international developers in November 2023.

He said that the plan was made due to the need to have more attractions in Clark.

“When we host big events, ang nakikita palagi Philippine arena. (When we host big events, we always see Philippine Arena) So, you have something like a 55,000-seater but the problem is it causes a lot of traffic. It’s a major gateway… NLEX (North Luzon Expressway). And apart from that, Clark really needs also more attractions so that we can really attract more passengers, more airlines to the airport,” Perez said on the sidelines of the “Build Better More” Infrastructure Forum at the New Clark City on Friday.

“Our mandate is to make sure that airport will grow kasi Clark International Airport Corporation kami so our business is not entertainment but really, all these developments are meant to support the growth of the CRK,” he added in mixed English and Filipino.

The CIAC is the developer of the 2,367-hectares and oversees functions of CRK.

So far, Perez said a mix of local and international companies from Singapore, United States and the Philippines expressed interest in the proposed Clark arena project.

“Some are planning to join forces together. It’s going to be a PPP (public-private partnership).  It’s a huge undertaking 40 hectares and over P30 billion. We will really need a partnership with the private sector to build this project,” he said.

On Thursday, officials and members of the Clark Technical Working Group led by Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, Undersecretary Shereen Gail Yu-Pamintuan, Undersecretary Shahlimar Hofer Tamano, with Civil Aeronautics Board Executive Director Carmello Arcilla, Manila International Airport Authority Assistant General Manager Rafael Regular, Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corp. president Noel Manankil and Perez also convened “to discuss strategies and foster greater collaboration among government agencies and private stakeholders to push for greater awareness and promotion” of CRK as a major gateway for international and domestic tourism.

The meeting included the planned stadium which sparked speculations that the Philippines will host Swift in 2028.

Perez and the CIAC, however, told Philstar.com, that it is only the standard they will use to design and build the Clark arena to attract major popstars.

“The design and build plans for the Clark Entertainment Center must attract musical events of world-renowned artists, including the likes of Taylor Swift,” Augusto Sanchez
Chief Strategic Communications and Events Officer of CIAC, said in an email exchange with Philstar.com.

Asked if the Clark stadium will host Swift for its inaugural concert, Perez said they will try to court the artist. He cited Swift's current restriction to holding her only concert in Southeast Asia in Singapore. Singapore made an exclusive deal to host the Southeast Asian leg of the American singer-songwriter's "The Eras Tour, making it the concert tour's sole SEA stop.

“I hope by that time when we build our complex ay reading ready na tayo i-host siya (Taylor) because the Philippines has always been a music-loving industry. Whenever there are international concerts laging pumapatok especially with Clark, very easy. Nandiyan lang ‘yung airport,” he said.

(I hope by the time when we build our complex, we are ready to host her [Taylor] because the Philippines has always been a music-loving industry. Whenever there are international concerts it’s a hit especially with Clark, very easy. The airport is just there)

vuukle comment

ARREY PEREZ

CLARK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

CLARK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CORP

TAYLOR SWIFT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PCG informs Chinese embassy of Subic allision

PCG informs Chinese embassy of Subic allision

By Evelyn Macairan | 21 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard is seeking the cooperation of the Chinese embassy and the China Maritime Safety Agency in its investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara to skip SONA, names self &lsquo;designated survivor&rsquo;

Sara to skip SONA, names self ‘designated survivor’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
After skipping the Palarong Pambansa opening, Vice President Sara Duterte is also not attending President Marcos’ State...
Headlines
fbtw
AMLC freezes Guo bank accounts, assets

AMLC freezes Guo bank accounts, assets

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 21 hours ago
The Anti-Money Laundering Council has ordered financial institutions and government agencies to freeze the bank accounts and...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy co-accused arrested in Davao

Quiboloy co-accused arrested in Davao

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
One of the five co-accused of Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy was arrested in Davao City yesterday aftern...
Headlines
fbtw
Roque ready to face Senate inquiry on POGOs

Roque ready to face Senate inquiry on POGOs

By Bella Cariaso | 21 hours ago
Accused of facilitating the granting of license to an online gaming operator now being linked to illegal activities, former...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
8 years after South China Sea ruling, Philippines vows to uphold maritime peace

8 years after South China Sea ruling, Philippines vows to uphold maritime peace

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Eight years after the arbitral award that delivered a stinging rebuke of China's sweeping claims in the South China Sea, the...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
8 years on, China refuses to accept SCS ruling

8 years on, China refuses to accept SCS ruling

By Pia Lee-Brago | 21 hours ago
On the eve of the eighth anniversary of the Philippines’ victory in the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague,...
Headlines
fbtw
Alan Peter apologizes for heated exchange

Alan Peter apologizes for heated exchange

21 hours ago
Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano has apologized for his behavior during the Senate’s review of the New Senate Building, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with