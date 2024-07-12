Philippines eyes ‘Taylor Swift concert-ready’ stadium in Clark completed by 2028

Clark International Airport Corporation President Arrey Perez speaks at the “Build Better More” Infrastructure Forum at the New Clark City on July 12, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Clark International Airport and Corp., the developer of Clark aviation complex, on Friday said that it is planning to build a stadium to host concerts of mega artists like Taylor Swift.

CIAC President and chief executive officer Arrey Perez said that the proposed entertainment and events center will be constructed within “walking distance” from Clark International Airport (CRK) in Pampanga to help boost the traffic in CRK.

He said that the complex, eyed to be completed by 2028, is estimated to measure close to 40 hectares and will cost around P32 billion.

Perez said the CIAC has started conceptualizing the stadium project in October last year and has began speaking with local and international developers in November 2023.

He said that the plan was made due to the need to have more attractions in Clark.

“When we host big events, ang nakikita palagi Philippine arena. (When we host big events, we always see Philippine Arena) So, you have something like a 55,000-seater but the problem is it causes a lot of traffic. It’s a major gateway… NLEX (North Luzon Expressway). And apart from that, Clark really needs also more attractions so that we can really attract more passengers, more airlines to the airport,” Perez said on the sidelines of the “Build Better More” Infrastructure Forum at the New Clark City on Friday.

“Our mandate is to make sure that airport will grow kasi Clark International Airport Corporation kami so our business is not entertainment but really, all these developments are meant to support the growth of the CRK,” he added in mixed English and Filipino.

The CIAC is the developer of the 2,367-hectares and oversees functions of CRK.

So far, Perez said a mix of local and international companies from Singapore, United States and the Philippines expressed interest in the proposed Clark arena project.

“Some are planning to join forces together. It’s going to be a PPP (public-private partnership). It’s a huge undertaking 40 hectares and over P30 billion. We will really need a partnership with the private sector to build this project,” he said.

On Thursday, officials and members of the Clark Technical Working Group led by Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, Undersecretary Shereen Gail Yu-Pamintuan, Undersecretary Shahlimar Hofer Tamano, with Civil Aeronautics Board Executive Director Carmello Arcilla, Manila International Airport Authority Assistant General Manager Rafael Regular, Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corp. president Noel Manankil and Perez also convened “to discuss strategies and foster greater collaboration among government agencies and private stakeholders to push for greater awareness and promotion” of CRK as a major gateway for international and domestic tourism.

The meeting included the planned stadium which sparked speculations that the Philippines will host Swift in 2028.

Perez and the CIAC, however, told Philstar.com, that it is only the standard they will use to design and build the Clark arena to attract major popstars.

“The design and build plans for the Clark Entertainment Center must attract musical events of world-renowned artists, including the likes of Taylor Swift,” Augusto Sanchez

Chief Strategic Communications and Events Officer of CIAC, said in an email exchange with Philstar.com.

Asked if the Clark stadium will host Swift for its inaugural concert, Perez said they will try to court the artist. He cited Swift's current restriction to holding her only concert in Southeast Asia in Singapore. Singapore made an exclusive deal to host the Southeast Asian leg of the American singer-songwriter's "The Eras Tour, making it the concert tour's sole SEA stop.

“I hope by that time when we build our complex ay reading ready na tayo i-host siya (Taylor) because the Philippines has always been a music-loving industry. Whenever there are international concerts laging pumapatok especially with Clark, very easy. Nandiyan lang ‘yung airport,” he said.

(I hope by the time when we build our complex, we are ready to host her [Taylor] because the Philippines has always been a music-loving industry. Whenever there are international concerts it’s a hit especially with Clark, very easy. The airport is just there)