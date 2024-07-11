Chinese forces tried to obstruct evacuation of sick soldier at Ayungin Shoal — PCG

This handout photo taken on May 19, 2024 and received on June 4, 2024 from the Armed Forces of the Philippines shows two Chinese rigid-hulled inflatable boats (L and R) maneuvering close to Philippine personnel on board their boats (2nd L and 2nd R) near the Philippine outpost at Second Second Thomas Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea. The Philippine military said June 4 that Chinese boats illegally "seized" food and medicine airdropped to a Filipino outpost in the South China Sea. Chinese personnel on board the boats later dumped the items in the water, a Philippine Navy spokesman said.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has confirmed that Chinese maritime forces “obstructed and delayed” a medical evacuation for a sick soldier from the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal last Sunday.

The agency deployed two 44-meter patrol vessels BRP Cabra and BRP Cape Engaño “to rendezvous with the rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) of LS-57 in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal,” according to a statement from PCG spokesman for the National Task Force-West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela sent to journalists last Tuesday.

Tarriela said the speedboat carried the sick personnel from the Sierra Madre. Photos he shared with reporters showed the personnel wearing a black shirt with yellow baybayin script, black shorts and clogs, and held by PCG officers.

“The PCG faced numerous obstructing and delaying maneuvers by CCG vessels, but they remained steadfast to their humanitarian mission and was able to complete the transfer of the sick personnel from the LS-57 RHIB to the PCG RHIB,” Tarriela said.

He shared a photo that showed three CCG RHIBs and another speedboat from the PLAN surrounding the LS-57 RHIB and the PCG RHIB.

The PCG official said the PCG speedboat was able to escape the blocking of the Chinese forces.

“Despite the threatening presence of various small CCG vessels, the PCG RHIB was able to return to the main PCG vessel without further interruption,” he added.

The sick soldier has been declared in stable condition, according to Tarriela.

Referring to the latest incident as a “testament to the unwavering bravery, dedication and professionalism of the AFP and PCG,” the PCG official maintained that both agencies would “remain vigilant in their mission to protect and serve the Filipino people.”

Tarriela’s statement came following a report by former US Air Force official Ray Powell that CCG and Chinese maritime militia ships “intercepted” the Cabra and Cape Engaño within the area of Ayungin Shoal.

Last Tuesday, China’s Global Times posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the country “allowed the Philippines to send a sick person from the illegally grounded warship on Ren’ai Jiao based on humanitarian considerations.”

China refers to Ayungin Shoal as Ren-ai Jiao.

Tarriela accused China of “low regard for a humanitarian mission” by sending boats to block the medical evacuation for the sick soldier. — Ghio Ong