^

Headlines

Chinese forces tried to obstruct evacuation of sick soldier at Ayungin Shoal — PCG

Michael Punongbayan - Philstar.com
July 11, 2024 | 8:43am
Chinese forces tried to obstruct evacuation of sick soldier at Ayungin Shoal â�� PCG
This handout photo taken on May 19, 2024 and received on June 4, 2024 from the Armed Forces of the Philippines shows two Chinese rigid-hulled inflatable boats (L and R) maneuvering close to Philippine personnel on board their boats (2nd L and 2nd R) near the Philippine outpost at Second Second Thomas Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea. The Philippine military said June 4 that Chinese boats illegally "seized" food and medicine airdropped to a Filipino outpost in the South China Sea. Chinese personnel on board the boats later dumped the items in the water, a Philippine Navy spokesman said.
Photo by Handout / Armed Forces of the Philippines / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has confirmed that Chinese maritime forces “obstructed and delayed” a medical evacuation for a sick soldier from the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal last Sunday.

The agency deployed two 44-meter patrol vessels BRP Cabra and BRP Cape Engaño “to rendezvous with the rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) of LS-57 in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal,” according to a statement from PCG spokesman for the National Task Force-West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela sent to journalists last Tuesday.

Tarriela said the speedboat carried the sick personnel from the Sierra Madre. Photos he shared with reporters showed the personnel wearing a black shirt with yellow baybayin script, black shorts and clogs, and held by PCG officers.

“The PCG faced numerous obstructing and delaying maneuvers by CCG vessels, but they remained steadfast to their humanitarian mission and was able to complete the transfer of the sick personnel from the LS-57 RHIB to the PCG RHIB,” Tarriela said.

He shared a photo that showed three CCG RHIBs and another speedboat from the PLAN surrounding the LS-57 RHIB and the PCG RHIB.

The PCG official said the PCG speedboat was able to escape the blocking of the Chinese forces.

“Despite the threatening presence of various small CCG vessels, the PCG RHIB was able to return to the main PCG vessel without further interruption,” he added.

The sick soldier has been declared in stable condition, according to Tarriela.

Referring to the latest incident as a “testament to the unwavering bravery, dedication and professionalism of the AFP and PCG,” the PCG official maintained that both agencies would “remain vigilant in their mission to protect and serve the Filipino people.”

Tarriela’s statement came following a report by former US Air Force official Ray Powell that CCG and Chinese maritime militia ships “intercepted” the Cabra and Cape Engaño within the area of Ayungin Shoal.

Last Tuesday, China’s Global Times posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the country “allowed the Philippines to send a sick person from the illegally grounded warship on Ren’ai Jiao based on humanitarian considerations.”

China refers to Ayungin Shoal as Ren-ai Jiao.

Tarriela accused China of “low regard for a humanitarian mission” by sending boats to block the medical evacuation for the sick soldier. — Ghio Ong

vuukle comment

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quiboloy in China? Come out, says Marcos

Quiboloy in China? Come out, says Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Kingdom of Jesus Christ head Apollo Quiboloy may already be in China, his lawyer said yesterday, even as President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months

Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla on Wednesday attended a Department of Justice event, marking his first public...
Headlines
fbtw
Harry Roque assisted illegal POGO &ndash; PAGCOR chief

Harry Roque assisted illegal POGO – PAGCOR chief

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque was the ex-Cabinet official who tried to facilitate the grant of a license to a...
Headlines
fbtw
Patay out as Davao City police chief

Patay out as Davao City police chief

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 9 hours ago
The Davao City Police Office saw not one, not two, but three chiefs holding post in just one day.
Headlines
fbtw
Guo runs to SC; Senate arrest order looms

Guo runs to SC; Senate arrest order looms

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
The camp of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo yesterday asked the Supreme Court to stop the Senate from summoning her as a...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos: Finish TPLEX Extension Segment 1 by 2028

Marcos: Finish TPLEX Extension Segment 1 by 2028

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday called on San Miguel Holdings Corp. to finish the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway Extension...
Headlines
fbtw
Garcia to AMLC: Probe &lsquo;P1 billion offshore accounts&rsquo;

Garcia to AMLC: Probe ‘P1 billion offshore accounts’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia yesterday requested the Anti-Money Laundering Council to investigate “baseless...
Headlines
fbtw
SC: No TRO vs rice tariff cut

SC: No TRO vs rice tariff cut

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 9 hours ago
The Supreme Court did not issue a temporary restraining order against Executive Order 62, which reduced the tariffs on imported...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines elected to host climate fund board

Philippines elected to host climate fund board

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
The Philippines has been elected to host the Loss and Damage Fund Board, the body that manages funds for climate change mitigation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with