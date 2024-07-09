^

Headlines

Filipinos among most positive globally, but sadness takes a toll – Gallup

Philstar.com
July 9, 2024 | 12:28pm
Filipinos among most positive globally, but sadness takes a toll â�� Gallup
Employees of a mall in Marikina City hold Philippine flaglets during a flag ceremony as they mark National Flag Day on May 28, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:35 p.m.) — The Philippines ranked among the 10 countries with the highest positive experiences in 2023, a worldwide poll showed.

In D.C.-based firm Gallup's 2024 Global Emotions Report, the country scored 82 of 100 on the Positive Experience Index. This means 82% of Filipinos reported more positive emotions the day before the survey was conducted.

The score puts the Philippines in the fifth place globally on par with Malaysia, Senegal and Thailand, indicating that pleasant feelings are more pervasive than negative ones.

The Philippines is among the 10 countries in the world with the highest positive experiences, according to Gallup's Global Emotions Report 2024.
Gallup report/screenshot

Notably, 75% of Filipino adults reported learning or doing something interesting the day before the 2023 survey, ranking them third in the world. This is well above the global average of 54%.

While the Philippines' positive experience score of 82 is still among the highest in the world in 2023, it was lower than the 85 it garnered in the 2022 Gallup survey.

Not all feel-good

While the country scored highly on positive experiences, the Philippines did not rank exceptionally low on negative ones. The country reported a score of 35 of 100 on the Negative Experience Index.

Emotion Yes No
Anger 20% 70%
Loneliness 34% 65%
Stress 53% 47%
Worry 34% 65%
Pain 24% 75%
Enjoyment 80% 19%
Well-rested 74% 26%
Learned 75% 25%
Smiled or Laughed 85% 15%
Respect 95% 5%

The Philippines' negative experience score is higher than the global average of 31.

Filipinos also had the highest reported loneliness in Southeast Asia, a region that leads globally in positive experiences. With 34% reporting feeling sad the day prior, the Philippines' score is higher than the global average of 23%.

The report, released earlier this month, was based on nationally representative samples of at least 1,000 citizens aged 15 and older from each of the 142 countries surveyed face-to-face or over the telephone.

The margin of sampling error ranges between ±2.2 and ±5.5 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

vuukle comment

GALLUP

GLOBAL EMOTIONS REPORT

POSITIVE EXPERIENCE INDEX
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beauty pageant candidate, Israeli fianc&eacute; die from gunshot wounds

Beauty pageant candidate, Israeli fiancé die from gunshot wounds

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
The National Bureau of Investigation on Sunday reported that beauty pageant candidate Geneva Lopez and her Israeli partner...
Headlines
fbtw
19 Davao cops axed

19 Davao cops axed

By Edith Regalado | 13 hours ago
Station commanders of 19 police stations in Davao City were relieved yesterday following a series of removals and replacements...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP eyes charges vs Rodrigo Duterte for 'obstructing' search for Quiboloy

PNP eyes charges vs Rodrigo Duterte for 'obstructing' search for Quiboloy

By Cristina Chi | 21 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is studying the possibility of charging former President Rodrigo Duterte with obstruction of...
Headlines
fbtw
P10 million bounty up for arrest of Quiboloy

P10 million bounty up for arrest of Quiboloy

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
A reward of P10 million is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate summons Guo, but subpoena not received

Senate summons Guo, but subpoena not received

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
The Senate has summoned suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to a hearing this July 10, but a helper at her farm refused to accept...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines to receive coastal surveillance radar system from Japan

Philippines to receive coastal surveillance radar system from Japan

By Helen Flores | 5 hours ago
The Philippines is the first recipient of Japan’s newly launched Official Security Assistance.
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-cops face raps for murder of Pinay, Israeli

Ex-cops face raps for murder of Pinay, Israeli

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
Two counts of murder against two former police officers and other suspects in the killing of Pampanga beauty queen Geneva...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Japan ink military access agreement

Philippines, Japan ink military access agreement

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
The Philippines and Japan are deepening security and maritime cooperation  including in the cyber domain following the...
Headlines
fbtw
Jobless rate rises to 4.1% in May

Jobless rate rises to 4.1% in May

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
The country’s jobless rate went up in May from the previous month as the number of people actively looking for work...
Headlines
fbtw
China vessels intercept 2 PCG ships in Ayungin

China vessels intercept 2 PCG ships in Ayungin

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
Chinese coast guard and militia ships reportedly blocked two Philippine Coast Guard ships on patrol in Ayungin Shoal and forced...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with