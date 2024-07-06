Mayor Guo’s role in illegal POGOs disqualifies her as state witness – PAOCC

In this Facebook post on May 31, 2024 shows Mayor Alice Guo meeting senior citizens of Bamban, Tarlac.

MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac should not be made a state witness as she is directly connected in the operations of two illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hubs, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said.

According to PAOCC spokesman Winston Casio, it is premature to discuss whether the embattled local chief executive could be a state witness as the evidence they have gathered showed Guo’s involvement in the illegal activities at the Zun Yuan Technology Inc. in Bamban and Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga, two suspected illegal POGO firms.

“From what we are seeing now, she is one of the most guilty with regards to the operation of human trafficking and scamming in Bamban and possibly in Porac,” Casio said over One PH on Thursday.

For Casio, Guo should be the least guilty if she has a chance to qualify as a state witness.

“In our appreciation of the evidence that we collected, she carries a big responsibility in these firms,” he said.

Last Friday, the Office of the Solicitor General filed a petition before a Tarlac City regional trial court, seeking the cancellation of the birth certificate of Guo.

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra earlier said a quo warranto petition would be filed against Guo this month.

He explained that the filing of quo warranto petition against Guo is not dependent on the outcome of the petition to cancel her birth certificate.

A quo warranto proceeding is a legal remedy to determine a person’s right to a public office. — Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Emmanuel Tupas, Bella Cariaso