US to China: Stop harassing Philippine vessels

Louella Desiderio - Philstar.com
June 27, 2024 | 11:26am
This photo taken on April 23, 2023 shows the Philippine coast guard vessel BRP Malapascua (R) maneuvering as a Chinese coast guard ship cuts its path to Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. AFP was one of several media outlets invited to join two Philippine Coast Guard boats on a 1,670-kilometer patrol of the South China Sea, visiting a dozen islands and reefs. Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, ignoring an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.
Ted ALJIBE / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The United States called on China Wednesday to end harassment of Philippine vessels and interference in the West Philippine Sea.

US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson said the “chorus against threats to peace and stability in the South China Sea is growing louder and stronger each day.”

“When the United States sees our partners being bullied in their backyard, we speak up. And we encourage others to speak up as well – and they are doing so,” Carlson said in her remarks at the East-West Center’s International Media Conference.

She noted that a “free and open Indo-Pacific” is a region free from coercion from other countries, open to trade and investment and governed by international law.

“With likeminded partners and all who support the rule of law, we urge the PRC (People’s Republic of China) to cease harassment of Philippine vessels lawfully operating in the Philippine exclusive economic zones; to halt its disruption to states’ sovereign rights to explore, utilize, conserve and manage natural resources in their territories and EEZs; and to end its interference with the freedoms of navigation and overflight of all states lawfully operating in the region,” she said.

When disputes arise, she said they should be resolved in accordance with international law. “We will continue to support the Philippines and other partners on these issues,” Carlson added.

Carlson said the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which operationalizes the US-Philippine alliance, is one of the cornerstones of the Mutual Defense Treaty of the US and the Philippines.

She noted that EDCA enables Filipino and American forces to more closely train together, modernize and respond to shared threats, including natural disasters, in nine mutually agreed locations.

EDCA projects across these locations represent an initial investment of about $100 million or P5 billion, funding the repair of runways and the construction of disaster response warehouses and command and control infrastructure.

“These infrastructure investments at EDCA locations also spur economic growth and opportunity in local communities,” she said. – Alexis Romero, Pia Lee-Brago

