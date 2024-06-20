Arnie Teves' brother nabbed in Dumaguete

MANILA, Philippines — The brother of expelled lawyer Arnolfo Teves Jr., Pryde Henry Teves, was arrested in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Thursday.

The brother of the expelled lawmaker, who is the former governor of Negros Oriental, was arrested by the authorities due to alleged terrorism violations under the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012.

The warrant of arrest was issued by the Cebu City Regional Trial Court Branch 74 on May 13, 2024.

In July, the Anti-Terrorism Council designated the Teves brothers and 12 others as terrorists for their alleged involvement in several murder incidents and harassment in Negros Oriental.

These incidents include the murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo in March 2024, which also led to the deaths of several civilians.

In an interview with the members of the press, Justice Undersecretary Jesse Andres said that the expelled Arnolfo is also included in the charge of terrorism financing.

According to the undersecretary, an illegal possession of firearms charge has also been lodged aside from the terrorism raps.

“I think part of the case against them is the illegal possession of firearms, coupled with terrorism and terrorism financing cases because apparently the property and some of their assets are being used in furtherance of their terrorist activities which resulted in the spate of killings in the past,” Andres said.

Pryde Henry’s bail has been set at P200,000.

In a statement, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla lauded the arrest of the expelled solon’s brother.

“The CIDG's diligent efforts have ensured that those who threaten peace and security are brought to justice," Remulla was quoted as saying in the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) press release.

On June 18, the DOJ said that the trial of Timor-Leste’s tribunal de recursos on the extradition case of expelled solon Teves has concluded.

A decision concerning the extradition is expected to be promulgated before the end of June.

Arnolfo has been in detention in Timor-Leste since March by virtue of the Interpol red list against him.