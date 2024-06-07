^

Headlines

BI nabs 2 wanted Chinese fugitives

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 7, 2024 | 8:01pm
BI nabs 2 wanted Chinese fugitives
This photo shows the faces of the two wanted Chinese nationals apprehended on June 1.
Bureau of Immigration / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said that it intercepted two Chinese fugitives who attempted to flee from the country. 

In a press release on Thursday, BI said that the two nationals were intercepted and apprehended on separate occasions on June 1 by immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 while they were attempting to leave the country.

According to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, one of the Chinese nationals, whose identity was revealed as Jun Zhang, 36, is wanted for extortion in China.

He is reported to have attempted to board a flight going to Bangkok, Thailand and disguised himself as a citizen of Myanmar. 

The other detained passenger is a 28-year-old Chinese woman named Tianyi Zhang, who attempted to escape on a flight to Xiamen, China.

According to Tansingco, Zhang was issued a deportation order by the BI for being an undocumented and undesirable alien.

She was allegedly working for a establishment involved in prostitution and labor exploitation.

Zhang and the two other Chinese suspects are also facing charges before the Makati City Regional Trial Court for the same crime, according to the BI. 

A hold departure order has also been issued by the court to prevent her and her co-accused from leaving the country while their cases are still pending trial.

vuukle comment

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

FUGITIVE

IMMIGRATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China has backed Philippine maritime zone &ndash; Carpio

China has backed Philippine maritime zone – Carpio

By Janvic Mateo | 21 hours ago
By recognizing a 1900 treaty as among those regulating the Philippine territory, China has inadvertently supported Manila’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-senator blames Duterte for Pharmally scandal, calls it 'biggest scam'

Ex-senator blames Duterte for Pharmally scandal, calls it 'biggest scam'

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 1 day ago
Former senator Richard Gordon calls the Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. scandal the “biggest scam.”
Headlines
fbtw
DFA urged to prepare for legal action amid Beijing's South China Sea detention plan

DFA urged to prepare for legal action amid Beijing's South China Sea detention plan

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Sen. Francis Tolentino called on the Department of Foreign Affairs to be ready with legal actions against China that threaten...
Headlines
fbtw
76% of Filipinos see China as biggest threat to country

76% of Filipinos see China as biggest threat to country

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Results of the poll conducted in March showed that 76% of adult Filipinos view China as the top threat to the country.&n...
Headlines
fbtw
Government can&rsquo;t track source of P6.1 billion for Bamban POGO

Government can’t track source of P6.1 billion for Bamban POGO

By Janvic Mateo | 21 hours ago
Government agencies including the Anti-Money Laundering Council were unable to trace the source of the estimated P6.1 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Despite external threats, Philippines not declaring war &ndash; Marcos Jr.

Despite external threats, Philippines not declaring war – Marcos Jr.

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
While emphasizing that the Philippines is not declaring war on anyone, President Marcos yesterday vowed to enhance the military’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Lahar monitored in waterways around Kanlaon

Lahar monitored in waterways around Kanlaon

By Romina Cabrera | 21 hours ago
Lahar flows were monitored in at least four waterways surrounding Kanlaon Volcano in the last couple of days, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
Southwest monsoon to dump rains until weekend

Southwest monsoon to dump rains until weekend

By Romina Cabrera | 21 hours ago
The southwest monsoon will bring rains over parts of the country until weekend, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators urge Marcos to ban POGOs over &lsquo;security threats&rsquo;

Senators urge Marcos to ban POGOs over ‘security threats’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 21 hours ago
Senators yesterday renewed their call for President Marcos to ban Philippine offshore gaming operator firms, citing their...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos congratulates Indian PM Modi

Marcos congratulates Indian PM Modi

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday greeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory and expressed hope that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with