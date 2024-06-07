BI nabs 2 wanted Chinese fugitives

This photo shows the faces of the two wanted Chinese nationals apprehended on June 1.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said that it intercepted two Chinese fugitives who attempted to flee from the country.

In a press release on Thursday, BI said that the two nationals were intercepted and apprehended on separate occasions on June 1 by immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 while they were attempting to leave the country.

According to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, one of the Chinese nationals, whose identity was revealed as Jun Zhang, 36, is wanted for extortion in China.

He is reported to have attempted to board a flight going to Bangkok, Thailand and disguised himself as a citizen of Myanmar.

The other detained passenger is a 28-year-old Chinese woman named Tianyi Zhang, who attempted to escape on a flight to Xiamen, China.

According to Tansingco, Zhang was issued a deportation order by the BI for being an undocumented and undesirable alien.

She was allegedly working for a establishment involved in prostitution and labor exploitation.

Zhang and the two other Chinese suspects are also facing charges before the Makati City Regional Trial Court for the same crime, according to the BI.

A hold departure order has also been issued by the court to prevent her and her co-accused from leaving the country while their cases are still pending trial.