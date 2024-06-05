Over 1,800 flee Kanlaon eruption — NDRRMC

A farmer works in a rice field at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.

MANILA, Philippines — The “explosive” eruption of Mount Kanlaon forced the evacuation of more than 1,800 people on Negros island, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Wednesday.

Most of those displaced in Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental sought temporary shelter in evacuation centers after Kanlaon spewed a five-kilometer high ash cloud into the sky on Monday evening.

The government has so far provided assistance amounting to P325,453 to affected residents.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday that the government is on top of the situation as he called on the affected population to remain vigilant and follow guidelines set by local authorities.

In an update on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said it recorded 53 volcanic earthquakes at Kanlaon in the last 24 hours. The volcano also sent a two-kilometer high ash plume into the sky

Sulfur dioxide emission from Kanlaon reached 4,113 tons.

PHIVOLCS advised the public to avoid the four-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) to minimize risks from sudden explosions, rockfall, and landslides as there could be “further explosive eruptions or even hazardous magmatic eruption.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico