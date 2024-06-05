^

Headlines

Over 1,800 flee Kanlaon eruption — NDRRMC

Philstar.com
June 5, 2024 | 8:57am
Over 1,800 flee Kanlaon eruption â�� NDRRMC
A farmer works in a rice field at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The “explosive” eruption of Mount Kanlaon forced the evacuation of more than 1,800 people on Negros island, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Wednesday. 

Most of those displaced in Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental sought temporary shelter in evacuation centers after Kanlaon spewed a five-kilometer high ash cloud into the sky on Monday evening. 

The government has so far provided assistance amounting to P325,453 to affected residents. 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday that the government is on top of the situation as he called on the affected population to remain vigilant and follow guidelines set by local authorities. 

In an update on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said it recorded 53 volcanic earthquakes at Kanlaon in the last 24 hours. The volcano also sent a two-kilometer high ash plume into the sky 

Sulfur dioxide emission from Kanlaon reached 4,113 tons. 

PHIVOLCS advised the public to avoid the four-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) to minimize risks from sudden explosions, rockfall, and landslides as there could be “further explosive eruptions or even hazardous magmatic eruption.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

MOUNT KANLAON

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines says Chinese boats seized supplies airdropped to Filipino outpost

Philippines says Chinese boats seized supplies airdropped to Filipino outpost

17 hours ago
The Philippine military said that Chinese boats illegally "seized" food and medicine airdropped to a Filipino outpost in the...
Headlines
fbtw
United States congratulates Philippines for &lsquo;eloquently&rsquo; expressing South China Sea position

United States congratulates Philippines for ‘eloquently’ expressing South China Sea position

By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 days ago
The United States congratulated the Philippines for “eloquently laying out the Philippines’ position on the South...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator wants Duterte included in Pharmally case raps

Senator wants Duterte included in Pharmally case raps

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 10 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros has urged the Office of the Ombudsman to indict former president Rodrigo Duterte for graft over the irregular...
Headlines
fbtw
China warns of limits to its &lsquo;restraint&rsquo; in South China Sea

China warns of limits to its ‘restraint’ in South China Sea

2 days ago
China’s defense minister warned yesterday of “limits” to Beijing’s restraint on the South China Sea...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG seeks more visits from US, Japan counterparts

PCG seeks more visits from US, Japan counterparts

By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard has invited its US and Japan counterparts to make frequent visits to the country and conduct regular...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Entire Bamban police force sacked amid POGO probe

Entire Bamban police force sacked amid POGO probe

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
Following the suspension of Mayor Alice Guo by the Office of the Ombudsman, the entire police force of Bamban, Tarlac was...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos approves rice tariff cut to 15 percent until 2028

President Marcos approves rice tariff cut to 15 percent until 2028

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
To bring down the price of rice to P29 per kilo, President Marcos has lowered the tariff for imported rice until 2028, according...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos holds command conference with PNP

President Marcos holds command conference with PNP

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
President Marcos presided over a command conference at the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Phivolcs warns of more &lsquo;explosive events&rsquo; at Kanlaon

Phivolcs warns of more ‘explosive events’ at Kanlaon

By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
More explosive events may follow the eruption at Kanlaon Volcano, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs)...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with