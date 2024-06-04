DOH issues health reminders after Kanlaon eruption

This photo taken on June 24, 2020 shows motorcyclists riding along a road with Kanlaon volcano in the background as seen from the town of Isabela, Negros Occidental, central Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday advised residents near Mount Kanlaon to wear masks or cover their nose and mouth with a wet cloth following the volcano’s eruption.

Kanlaon was placed under Alert Level 2, indicating increasing unrest, after the volcano ejected a five-kilometer plume of ash, gas, and rocks into the sky.

The eruption forced nearly 800 individuals on Negros island to flee their homes.

In a statement, the DOH urged people affected by the volcano’s unrest to follow the advice of their local government units and evacuate when asked to do so.

The health department advised affected residents to protect their lungs from ashfall and any noxious gases by:

Closing doors and windows

Sealing gaps with wet cloths

Wearing well-fitting mask

Covering nose and mouth with a wet cloth

Those with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) must have adequate supplies of inhaler medicines and consult a doctor if they have trouble breathing.

The DOH also told residents to protect their eyes from ashes and dust by:

Wearing safety goggles if available

Remove contact lenses and switch to glasses instead

Avoid rubbing eyes

Rinse eyes with clean water if irritated

See a doctor for any persistent eye problems

It also advised people to keep their food safe by:

Washing hands properly before preparing food

Washing fruits and vegetables with clean water

Checking expiration dates on canned goods

Cover water containers to avoid contamination

Consult a doctor for any stomach or bowel movement problems

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the DOH Western Visayas Center for Health Development (CHD) sent face masks, safety goggles, hygiene kits, jerry water cans, and disaster relief tents to affected areas.

Nearby hospitals were also placed on Code White, which refers to the readiness of medical personnel to provide necessary health services.

Kanlaon, which straddles the provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, is one of the 24 active volcanoes in the archipelago.