^

Headlines

FLiRT variant detected in Philippines, but DOH says COVID-19 risk remains low

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
June 4, 2024 | 4:36pm
FLiRT variant detected in Philippines, but DOH says COVID-19 risk remains low
People ride their bicycles along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on June 2, 2024.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Tuesday the detection of flagged Omicron subvariants, including KP.2, in the Philippines, but stressed the increase in cases remains slow and the country faces low COVID-19 risk.

Recent sequencing by the University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center detected two cases of KP.2, 2 cases of JN.1.18, and 30 cases of JN.1.

“Their detection, along with the slow increase in the number of new cases and the plateau in number of occupied COVID-19 beds, aligns with the international observation that the new variants under monitoring continue to be clinically mild and manageable,” the DOH said. 

Currently, there are four COVID-19 variants under monitoring: JN.1.7, JN.1.18, KP.2, and KP.3. 

So-called “FLiRT” variants of COVID-19, which include KP.2 and KP.3, appeared to be contributing to a rising wave of COVID-19 cases across the globe. 

However, there is still no evidence suggesting that KP.2 and KP.3 cause severe or critical COVID-19, either in the Philippines or internationally.

Health spokesperson Albert Domingo said the earliest collection date for KP.2 was May 2024. 

“It may be likely that there are earlier KP.2 cases, but because of limited sequencing we have not detected and reported this earlier,” Domingo told reporters. 

Low hospital occupancy

The Philippines reported an average of only 319 COVID-19 cases daily for the week of May 21 to 27. 

The DOH said the figure was higher than the previous week’s 202 cases, but still less than half of the around 500 per day reported at the start of this year and around 1,750 per day in mid-May 2023.

Data from the department showed that hospital occupancy for COVID-19 patients remained low. Only 14% of 1,235 intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 15% of 10,910 non-ICU beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients were occupied. 

Only 185 severe and critical cases were admitted, accounting for 10% of the country’s total COVID-19 hospital admissions. 

The DOH also recorded 20 deaths due to COVID-19, with five occurring in the recent two weeks.

The department urged the public to continue practicing these preventive measures: proper mask-wearing, frequent handwashing, avoiding crowded spaces and ensuring good ventilation.

“Similar to the ministries of health of other countries, the DOH still does not see any need for travel restrictions, especially as these may impair the flow of other essential health goods and services,” it said.

vuukle comment

COVID-19

COVID-19 CASES

COVID-19 VARIANTS

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
United States congratulates Philippines for &lsquo;eloquently&rsquo; expressing South China Sea position

United States congratulates Philippines for ‘eloquently’ expressing South China Sea position

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
The United States congratulated the Philippines for “eloquently laying out the Philippines’ position on the South...
Headlines
fbtw
China warns of limits to its &lsquo;restraint&rsquo; in South China Sea

China warns of limits to its ‘restraint’ in South China Sea

1 day ago
China’s defense minister warned yesterday of “limits” to Beijing’s restraint on the South China Sea...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
China defense minister warns of 'limits' to Beijing's restraint on South China Sea

China defense minister warns of 'limits' to Beijing's restraint on South China Sea

2 days ago
China's defense minister warned Sunday of "limits" to Beijing's restraint on the South China Sea and over the deployment of...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ backs treaty concerning Philippine-Spanish citizenship

DOJ backs treaty concerning Philippine-Spanish citizenship

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
In a three-page opinion dated April 30, the DOJ stated that under current laws, Filipinos retain their Philippine citizenship...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH issues health reminders after Kanlaon eruption

DOH issues health reminders after Kanlaon eruption

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
In a statement, the DOH urged people affected by the volcano’s unrest to follow the advice of their local government...
Headlines
fbtw
Kanlaon eruption displaces nearly 800 people

Kanlaon eruption displaces nearly 800 people

9 hours ago
In a report on Tuesday, the NDRRMC said 796 individuals fled their homes. Most of them sought temporary shelter in evacuation...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs law hiking allowance of teachers to P10K

Marcos signs law hiking allowance of teachers to P10K

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
A bill raising the annual teaching allowance of public school teachers to P10,000 beginning next school year has been signed...
Headlines
fbtw
Zelensky seeking mental health workers from Philippines

Zelensky seeking mental health workers from Philippines

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
As his nation continues its campaign to push back invading Russians, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with