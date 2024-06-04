FLiRT variant detected in Philippines, but DOH says COVID-19 risk remains low

People ride their bicycles along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on June 2, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Tuesday the detection of flagged Omicron subvariants, including KP.2, in the Philippines, but stressed the increase in cases remains slow and the country faces low COVID-19 risk.

Recent sequencing by the University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center detected two cases of KP.2, 2 cases of JN.1.18, and 30 cases of JN.1.

“Their detection, along with the slow increase in the number of new cases and the plateau in number of occupied COVID-19 beds, aligns with the international observation that the new variants under monitoring continue to be clinically mild and manageable,” the DOH said.

Currently, there are four COVID-19 variants under monitoring: JN.1.7, JN.1.18, KP.2, and KP.3.

So-called “FLiRT” variants of COVID-19, which include KP.2 and KP.3, appeared to be contributing to a rising wave of COVID-19 cases across the globe.

However, there is still no evidence suggesting that KP.2 and KP.3 cause severe or critical COVID-19, either in the Philippines or internationally.

Health spokesperson Albert Domingo said the earliest collection date for KP.2 was May 2024.

“It may be likely that there are earlier KP.2 cases, but because of limited sequencing we have not detected and reported this earlier,” Domingo told reporters.

Low hospital occupancy

The Philippines reported an average of only 319 COVID-19 cases daily for the week of May 21 to 27.

The DOH said the figure was higher than the previous week’s 202 cases, but still less than half of the around 500 per day reported at the start of this year and around 1,750 per day in mid-May 2023.

Data from the department showed that hospital occupancy for COVID-19 patients remained low. Only 14% of 1,235 intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 15% of 10,910 non-ICU beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients were occupied.

Only 185 severe and critical cases were admitted, accounting for 10% of the country’s total COVID-19 hospital admissions.

The DOH also recorded 20 deaths due to COVID-19, with five occurring in the recent two weeks.

The department urged the public to continue practicing these preventive measures: proper mask-wearing, frequent handwashing, avoiding crowded spaces and ensuring good ventilation.

“Similar to the ministries of health of other countries, the DOH still does not see any need for travel restrictions, especially as these may impair the flow of other essential health goods and services,” it said.