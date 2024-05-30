^

Headlines

QC to hold graduation rites for students denied gender-affirming attire

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 30, 2024 | 1:01pm
QC to hold graduation rites for students denied gender-affirming attire
“We encourage higher education institutions (HEIs) to use alternative graduation ceremonies such as doing it online or moving it to an alternative date in the future when the threat of COVID-19 (will have) been addressed,” Commission on Higher Education (CHED) chairman J. Prospero de Vera III said yesterday.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Graduating high school or college students in Quezon City who were denied their moment to march in gender-affirming attire have been offered to join a separate graduation ceremony to be held by the city government in June.

The Quezon City government announced on social media that it would hold "Graduation Rights: March with Pride in QC" on June 22, which it said was one of the "special activities" to celebrate Quezon City's 85th anniversary. 

The city government noted that several students part of the LGBTQIA+ community have been barred from marching if they don't adhere to their school's dress code despite a standing Department of Education order that enforces a “gender-responsive basic education policy" in all schools.

Specifically, DepEd Order 32, s. 2017  “seeks to enable the DepEd to undertake gender-mainstreaming in education to address both enduring and emerging gender and sexuality-related issues in basic education." 

The DepEd order mandates the protection of all students from "gender-related violence, abuse, exploitation, discrimination and bullying" and the promotion of gender equality and non-discrimination in all governance levels.

The Quezon City mayor said in her post that "graduation rites are everyone’s rights, regardless of expression."

"[In] Quezon City, you have the right to express your truth, no matter your SOGIE," Belmonte said in Filipino.

Students interested in joining the graduation ceremony have until June 7 to register. The event will only accommodate 500 participants, according to the registration page. 

In 2022, the DepEd National Capital Region (NCR) office released a memorandum advising schools to allow students to don gender-affirming attire during their graduation rites and reminded its personnel to "respect the gender expression of students."

DepEd NCR put out the memorandum as a response to reports that four transwomen senior high school students were barred from joining their graduation due to their long hair, which went against their schools' dress code.

DepEd NCR Director Wilfredo Cabral said in the memorandum that school heads and administrations were advised to "allow students to attend initiated activities such as end-of-school year rites wearing clothes which are aligned with their gender identity, without restricting students’ gender expression" with the approval of the parent / guardian.

In the same year, the Commission on Human Rights reiterated the importance of implementing DepEd's gender-responsive basic education policy after a series of reported incidents where students and teachers alike were discriminated and subject to gender-based exclusion.

"We remind educators and education institutions that gender issues have an impact on the realisation of the right to education. Critical in understanding this dynamic is the intersectionality of issues, i.e. on how sex and gender issues are tightly connected with other social factors, such as age, class, disability, ethnicity, race, religion, and other status," the human rights body said.

 

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which runs Philstar.com. This article is published based on editorial guidelines.

vuukle comment

DEPED

JOY BELMON­TE

QUEZON CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara Duterte asks SC to dismiss pleadings vs confidential funds

Sara Duterte asks SC to dismiss pleadings vs confidential funds

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the petitions assailing the constitutionality of the P125 million...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayor Guo wants mom to come out

Mayor Guo wants mom to come out

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Will the real mother of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo please come out?
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP Sara&rsquo;s P125 million in 11 days not theoretical&rsquo;

‘VP Sara’s P125 million in 11 days not theoretical’

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Militant opposition lawmakers refuted yesterday claims by Vice President Sara Duterte in her Supreme Court reply that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec eyes ban on AI, deepfakes

Comelec eyes ban on AI, deepfakes

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is eyeing to ban the use of artificial intelligence and deepfakes during the campaign for the...
Headlines
fbtw
Gatchalian wants Guo out of NPC over alleged ties to illegal POGO

Gatchalian wants Guo out of NPC over alleged ties to illegal POGO

By Janvic Mateo | 7 hours ago
Nationalist People’s Coalition stalwart Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian wants Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo expelled...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China unlikely to enforce SCS fishing ban, detain 'trespassers' &mdash; PCG

China unlikely to enforce SCS fishing ban, detain 'trespassers' — PCG

By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
China could not be serious in enforcing its so-called regulations that include the fishing ban in the entire SCS and detaining...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino crew members in Houthi-attacked ship safe &mdash; DMW

Filipino crew members in Houthi-attacked ship safe — DMW

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Thirteen of the Filipino crew members of a vessel attacked by Yemen-based Houthi rebels are safe, the Department of Migrant...
Headlines
fbtw
Nothing new in China&rsquo;s fishing ban &ndash; Marcos

Nothing new in China’s fishing ban – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
China’s four-month fishing ban in the South China Sea is not new and is just an extension of the country’s maritime...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR to work with ombudsman after Bohol officials&rsquo; suspension

DENR to work with ombudsman after Bohol officials’ suspension

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources will work closely with the Office of the Ombudsman following the preventive...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with