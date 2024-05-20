DOH: Dengue cases down nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — Cases of dengue saw a decline nationwide even as scattered rains became more frequent, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Sunday.

The DOH reported that cases decreased to 5,211 between April 7 and April 20, down from 5,380 between March 24 and April 6.

An even steeper drop of around 30% was observed from April 21 to May 4, with only 3,634 cases recorded.

The health department, however, cautioned that these figures might change due to late reporting.

The Philippines has recorded 59,267 dengue cases, with 164 deaths, this year.

“This early, before the full swing of the rainy season, families and communities should search and destroy mosquito breeding sites—anywhere or anything where water can accumulate and stay still,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

Dengue is a viral illness spread by mosquitoes in warm climates like the Philippines.

The DOH said that many people with dengue will not feel sick, but symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pains, nausea and rashes.

These symptoms usually start four to 10 days after a mosquito bite and last for two to seven days. Most people recover within a week or two.

However, dengue can become severe, requiring hospitalization. Signs of severe dengue include severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, rapid breathing, bleeding gums and nose, fatigue, restlessness, blood in vomit or stool, intense thirst, pale and cold skin and feeling weak.