DOH lists medicines under price freeze in 'Carina'-hit areas

This photo shows the main building of the Department of Health.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Friday notified the public about the types of medicines covered by the government's price freeze on essential items in areas hit by Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.

The price freeze applies to Metro Manila, Batangas, Cavite, Bataan, Bulacan, Cainta in Rizal and Pinamalayan in Oriental Mindoro, the DOH said.

The list of medicines that the price freeze applies to can be accessed here.

Among the medicines under price freeze is doxycycline, an antibiotic used to treat leptospirosis, a bacterial disease acquired from contaminated floodwaters. Each 100-mg capsule of doxycycline can be sold for up to P128 only, based on DOH's list.

The DOH said the public can report incidents of overpricing and violations of the price freeze through the DOH's hotlines or through its email ([email protected]).

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) also reminds consumers and retailers that Republic Act 7581 or the Price Act mandates that prices in areas placed under a state of calamity or emergency "shall be frozen at their prevailing prices under automatic price control for a period of 60 days unless sooner lifted."

Besides medicines, the DTI's price freeze applies to essential goods such as rice, corn, bread, fresh vegetables, roots crops, pork, beef, poultry and eggs.

Other items that fall under the price freeze are milk, coffee, sugar, cooking oil, salt, laundry soap, detergent, firewood, charcoal and candles.

Trade Secretary Alfred Pascual earlier urged businesses to adhere to the price freeze and said the government will strictly monitor the prices of items to ensure compliance.