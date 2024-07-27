PNP continues search, rescue efforts after 'Carina'

Residents try to salvage reusable belongings as they clear their homes of rubbish and mud at Barangay Tatalon in Quezon City on Thursday, a day after Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon batter Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said search and rescue as well as relief operations by the PNP are still ongoing with areas of concentration in Marikina, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela.

A man identified as 28-year-old Randolf Wite, who went missing during the onslaught of Typhoon Carina on Wednesday, was found dead by the search and rescue team along Tuman Dulo Riverbank in Barangay Bagong Silangan on Friday.

Wite, a construction worker, reportedly jumped into a creek near their residence before he went missing.

The body of an unidentified woman was also found by a rescue team in Quezon City on Thursday.

Police officers were deployed in evacuation centers to secure evacuees, especially women and children.

Police are also assisting in clearing roads of debris and mud as well other forms of humanitarian response.

Meanwhile, Philippine Army troops conducted rescue operations for 1,500 individuals in Rizal.

The Philippine Army was placed on red alert status and continues to deploy troops from line units while monitoring all human and material resources that are available for duty and deployment.

The Philippine Air Force also provided relief goods for affected families in San Mateo, Rizal on Wednesday.

Family food packs were distributed to evacuees at Dulong Bayan Elementary School and Maly Elementary School in Barangay Sta. Ana, San Mateo, Rizal. — Ramon Efren Lazaro Jose Rodel Clapano, Pia Lee-Brago, Bella Cariaso, Cesar Ramirez, Jun Elias, Ric Sapnu