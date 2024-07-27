^

Headlines

PNP continues search, rescue efforts after 'Carina'

Emmanuel Tupas - Philstar.com
July 27, 2024 | 11:19am
PNP continues search, rescue efforts after 'Carina'
Residents try to salvage reusable belongings as they clear their homes of rubbish and mud at Barangay Tatalon in Quezon City on Thursday, a day after Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon batter Metro Manila.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said search and rescue as well as relief operations by the PNP are still ongoing with areas of concentration in Marikina, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela.

A man identified as 28-year-old Randolf Wite, who went missing during the onslaught of Typhoon Carina on Wednesday, was found dead by the search and rescue team along Tuman Dulo Riverbank in Barangay Bagong Silangan on Friday.

Wite, a construction worker, reportedly jumped into a creek near their residence before he went missing.

The body of an unidentified woman was also found by a rescue team in Quezon City on Thursday.

Police officers were deployed in evacuation centers to secure evacuees, especially women and children.

Police are also assisting in clearing roads of debris and mud as well other forms of humanitarian response.

Meanwhile, Philippine Army troops conducted rescue operations for 1,500 individuals in Rizal.

The Philippine Army was placed on red alert status and continues to deploy troops from line units while monitoring all human and material resources that are available for duty and deployment. 

The Philippine Air Force also provided relief goods for affected families in San Mateo, Rizal on Wednesday.

Family food packs were distributed to evacuees at Dulong Bayan Elementary School and Maly Elementary School in Barangay Sta. Ana, San Mateo, Rizal. — Ramon Efren Lazaro Jose Rodel Clapano, Pia Lee-Brago, Bella Cariaso, Cesar Ramirez, Jun Elias, Ric Sapnu

vuukle comment

CARINA

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

TYPHOON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;What&rsquo;s new?&rsquo; Bato shrugs off International Criminal Court suspect tag

‘What’s new?’ Bato shrugs off International Criminal Court suspect tag

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa shrugged off the latest developments in the International Criminal Court (ICC) case against former president...
Headlines
fbtw
China vessels spotted off Manila Bay, El Nido

China vessels spotted off Manila Bay, El Nido

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Two China Coast Guard ships were spotted off Manila Bay, conducting “intrusive patrol” in the area and in some...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos wants flood control masterplan

President Marcos wants flood control masterplan

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
The country needs to have a flood control masterplan as it braces for more torrential rain during the typhoon season that...
Headlines
fbtw
Pump prices set to go down

Pump prices set to go down

By Brix Lelis | 12 hours ago
Pump prices of petroleum products are expected to be rolled back by close to P1 per liter next week, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG races against time to prevent spill

PCG races against time to prevent spill

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is “racing against time” to prevent a massive oil spill from occurring after...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gatchalian orders full automation in preposition of relief goods

Gatchalian orders full automation in preposition of relief goods

By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian has ordered the full automation of the agency’s inventory management system...
Headlines
fbtw

Israel honors Pinay for heroism during Hamas attack

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Filipina caregiver Camille Jesalva was honored by Israeli President Isaac Herzog for her heroism during the Oct. 7, 2023 terror attacks in Israel, the Israeli embassy in Manila said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Race against time: 7 days to contain Bataan oil spill from sunken tanker

Race against time: 7 days to contain Bataan oil spill from sunken tanker

By Jean Mangaluz | 18 hours ago
Seven days could make all the difference as the Philippine government rushes to prevent a large-scale environmental cata...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH lists medicines under price freeze in 'Carina'-hit areas

DOH lists medicines under price freeze in 'Carina'-hit areas

18 hours ago
The Department of Health on Friday notified the public about the types of medicines covered by the government's price freeze...
Headlines
fbtw
Class opening postponed for 738 typhoon-hit schools

Class opening postponed for 738 typhoon-hit schools

By Cristina Chi | 19 hours ago
A total of 738 public schools from four regions will push back the start of classes from July 29 to a later date due to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with