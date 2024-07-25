^

Headlines

'Carina' aftermath: Marikina rushes to secure antibiotics amid record flood evacuations

Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 3:00pm
'Carina' aftermath: Marikina rushes to secure antibiotics amid record flood evacuations
Residents from Bulelak Street in Malanday, Marikina City carry their pets, children, and belongings as they evacuate after the Marikina River breached the third alarm due to Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon on July 24, 2024.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro campaigned on Thursday for a larger supply of antibiotics for flood-affected residents in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Carina.

Teodoro said the city needs doxycycline, used to treat leptospirosis, a bacterial disease acquired from contaminated floodwaters. Carina enhanced the seasonal monsoon which delivered a torrent of rains to the city and the wider capital region where flooding reached alarming heights.

“We are really in need of doxycycline. We’ve been distributing doxycycline as of last night until this morning in order to avoid the cases of leptospirosis,” he said in an interview on ANC’s Headstart.

Marikina's initial doxycycline supply was meant for 20,000 individuals, Teodoro said. But the number of evacuees have reached 30,085 individuals, excluding those in informal emergency centers.

"This does not include those evacuated to other places, those in churches and gymnasiums. It only [counts those] in 38 evacuation centers we've identified," he said in Filipino.

He said the number of displaced people this time is higher than when typhoons Ondoy in 2009 and Ulysses in 2020 submerged the city.

Purchasing of needed drugs is already underway, he said, attributing the funds the Marikina government accessed to the quick response allocation when Metro Manila declared a state of calamity on Wednesday.

The local executive also cautioned that doxycycline should only be taken by those exposed to floodwater.

"It says here that two capsules a day must be taken for three days… This is why health education is important," he said.

“It’s advised that a person who has submerged in flood should take the medicine. This is not a preventive measure, but it should be taken after exposure,” he added.

The Marikina River's water level rapidly rose during the onslaught of the powerful typhoon that triggered monsoon rains, reaching a critical level by Wednesday afternoon. It surpassed the third alarm threshold that signals forced evacuations. — Gabriell Christel Galang

vuukle comment

CARINAPH

CITY GOVERNMENT OF MARIKINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

DOXYCYLINE

FLOODINGS

LEPTOSPIROSIS

MARCELINO TEODORO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vice President Sara, family fly to Germany

Vice President Sara, family fly to Germany

By Rudy Santos | 16 hours ago
As the Philippines grapples with the devastation caused by Typhoon Carina and monsoon rains, Vice President Sara Duterte and...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila placed under state of calamity

Metro Manila placed under state of calamity

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
Relentless rain drenched much of Luzon yesterday, triggering floods in Metro Manila and landslides in mountainous northern...
Headlines
fbtw
Work, classes suspended today

Work, classes suspended today

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Malacañang suspended work in government and classes in all levels in Metro Manila as well as in Central Luzon and Calabarzon...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. orders swift assistance to flooded, isolated areas

Marcos Jr. orders swift assistance to flooded, isolated areas

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos ordered on Wednesday the swift release of assistance, especially to areas isolated due to flooding brought...
Headlines
fbtw

Carina kills 5 in Batangas; 4 still missing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
At least five people died in Batangas due to heavy rains and landslides brought by Typhoon Carina.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of oil capsizes in Manila Bay

Tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of oil capsizes in Manila Bay

5 hours ago
A Philippine-flagged tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil capsized and sank in waters off Manila...
Headlines
fbtw
14 dead, 1 million affected as 'Carina' exits PAR

14 dead, 1 million affected as 'Carina' exits PAR

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
At least 14 people have been killed in the wake of Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon. The number of affected...
Headlines
fbtw
'Carina' exits PAR; monsoon rains to persist across Luzon until Saturday

'Carina' exits PAR; monsoon rains to persist across Luzon until Saturday

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) is less likely to cause heavy rains after exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Work suspensions in courts on July 25

LIST: Work suspensions in courts on July 25

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
The Supreme Court has suspended work in several courts across the country on Thursday due to inclement weather.
Headlines
fbtw
'Carina' batters Taiwan after pummeling Philippines

'Carina' batters Taiwan after pummeling Philippines

8 hours ago
Metro Manila and other areas in Luzon are advised to brace for severe winds due to the southwest monsoon.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with