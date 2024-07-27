^

Southwest monsoon, LPA to bring rains this Saturday

Philstar.com
July 27, 2024 | 10:08am
Motorists drive through rain puddles while motorcycle riders seek shelter under flyovers and pedestrian overpass following a sudden downpour in the middle of a sunny weather along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on April 24, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems are currently bringing rain to various parts of the country on Saturday. 

State weather bureau PAGASA reported that the southwest monsoon (habagat) and the trough of a low pressure area (LPA) will bring rains to several regions.

A low pressure area (LPA) was last monitored 1,035 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao.

Davao Oriental, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Leyte, Southern Leyte and Eastern Samar will also see cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, influenced by the trough of the LPA. 

Flash floods or landslides are possible due to the expected moderate to heavy rains, according to PAGASA.

The Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales and Bataan are expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon. 

PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy rains could lead to flash floods or landslides in these areas.

Metro Manila, the rest of Visayas and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the monsoon. 

Severe thunderstorms may result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA said.

In the rest of Mindanao, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected due to localized thunderstorms, with the potential for flash floods or landslides during severe weather conditions. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

LOW PRESSURE AREA

SOUTHWEST MONSOON
