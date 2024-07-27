DOH issues safety guidelines amid Bataan oil spill

In this photo posted on Facebook on July 26, 2024, Philippine Coast Guard Marine Environmental Protection personnel continue to lay oil dispersants and collect emulsified oil in the affected waters.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has released a public health advisory on Saturday to ensure the safety of individuals in areas affected by the oil spill off the waters of Bataan.

Although oil spills are not common disasters, the health department warned that their risks go beyond marine life.

"Bagamat ang Oil Spill ay hindi pangkaraniwang trahedya, maaari itong magdulot hindi lamang ng pagkasira sa lamang dagat ngunit pati na rin sa kalusugan ng mga tao mae-expose dito," the DOH said on its Facebook post.

(Although an oil spill is not an ordinary tragedy, it can cause not only the destruction of marine life but also harm to the health of people exposed to it.)

The advisory included safety measures to protect responders, volunteers, clean-up workers and the general public from the harmful effects of oil spill.

Safety tips for clean-up workers

The DOH advised responders, volunteers and clean-up workers to:

Wear protective gear: Use gowns, gloves, boots, and goggles. Ensure the gear is Hazmat-ready.

Clean properly: Wash oil-stained clothing and goggles thoroughly after each clean-up session.

Dispose safely: Properly dispose of used gloves and other contaminated items.

Public safety guidelines

For residents in the affected areas, the DOH recommended the following:

Wash off Immediately: If you get oil or tar balls on your skin, wash with mild soap and water right away.

Protect pets: Keep pets away from contaminated areas.

Dispose of waste properly: Ensure all oil-affected waste is disposed of safely.

Care for clothes: Wash oil-stained clothes normally, but avoid strong detergents and chemicals.

"Siguraduhin na bukas ang inyong kumunikasyon, maging alerto sa mga updates kung ano ang dapat at hindi dapat natin gawin sa mga panahong ito," the DOH said.

(Make sure that your communication is open, stay alert for updates on what we should and shouldn't do during these times.)

The Philippine Coast Guard earlier said that some of the 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil inside the sunken MT Terra Nova has started to leak into Manila Bay.

The authorities are in a race against time to siphon the oil and avoid an "environmental catastrophe."

The oil slick has more than tripled in size from Thursday and is now estimated to stretch between 12-14 kilometers across the bay. — with a report from Agence France-Presse