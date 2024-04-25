^

DOJ: Law enforcement, gov't execs assisting ICC probe to be held ‘accountable’

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 25, 2024 | 5:45pm
DOJ: Law enforcement, gov't execs assisting ICC probe to be held 'accountable'
This photo shows a picture of the building of the Department of Justice in Ermita, Manila.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Government and law enforcement officials who will cooperate with the investigation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) concerning the war on drugs during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte will be held accountable, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said. 

In a palace briefing on Thursday, DOJ spokesman Assistant Secretary Mico Calavano said that public officials and employees who will “cooperate” with the ICC probe may face administrative charges for breaching Republic Act No. 6713, also known as the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

“This is a government policy, so when a government officer or official is coordinating with the ICC against the direction or the order and the policy of the government, there may be accountability involved,” Clavano said in a briefing with the members of the press.

Clavano also said that the “cooperation” goes against the “policies and orders of the authorities in position” as the government’s stance on cooperation with the ICC probe is unchanged. 

“There will be accountabilities and definitely liabilities that go with it,” Clavano said. 

This comment comes after the statement of former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, saying that ICC investigators have spoken with around 50 former and incumbent members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) allegedly involved in Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs.

RELATED: ‘ICC talked to 50 PNP members on drug war’

Duterte's war on drugs has resulted in 6,000 deaths, based on the records of the government.

However, local and international human rights organizations estimate the actual number of victims to be between 12,000 to 30,000.

On April 15, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated that the ICC had no jurisdiction to investigate the previous administration’s drug war.

He said that the Philippines has a working judicial and law enforcement system, a stance which is often reiterated by justice and law enforcement officials.

