After being ‘unbothered,’ Tokhang chief Dela Rosa admits fear of going to jail

Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa speaks to the media in a chance interview at the Senate on August 2, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa, former Philippine National Police chief, said that he is afraid of being imprisoned following rumors that the International Criminal Court (ICC) is currently conducting a probe into the alleged human rights violations in the Philippines.

During an interview with ANC on Wednesday, Dela Rosa, who is the chief implementer of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war, said he is scared that he might not see his grandchildren if he were to be arrested and incarcerated.

“Hindi ka ba matatakot mapasok sa kulungan?” Dela Rosa said.

(Aren't you afraid of getting incarcerated?)

“Bakit, lahat ba ng nakakulong ngayon ay talagang may kasalanan? Hindi naman. Hindi ako takot na sabihin mo na meron akong na-commit na kasalanan,” he added.

(Is everyone in prison truly guilty of a crime? Not necessarily. I'm not afraid to acknowledge that I've made a mistake.)

On January 22, Dela Rosa asked Malacañang about the “real score” regarding the true state of affairs with the ICC in the Philippines, after former Sen. Antonio Trillanes revealed on Sunday that the international tribunal plans to issue an arrest warrant for Dela Rosa and the former president.

“Frankly, let’s talk man-to-man. If you want us investigated and jailed, just tell us face to face. You are saying something, but what’s happening is different,” Dela Rosa told Senate reporters on Monday addressing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In response, Marcos said that the government would not help the ICC in “any way, shape, form.”

“Let me say this for the 100th time. I do not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC in the Philippines. I consider it as a threat to our sovereignty, therefore, the Philippine government will not lift a finger to help any investigation that the ICC conducts,” the president said.

On Monday, the Department of Justice said that the Philippines, having officially withdrawn its membership, has no obligation to cooperate with the ICC.

In July 2023, Dela Rosa said that he was unbothered by the ICC's decision to proceed with the investigation into alleged human rights violations related to Duterte's drug war.

Dela Rosa was Duterte's PNP chief from 2016 to 2018.

Aside from Dela Rosa and former President Duterte, official documents submitted to the ICC, containing evidence related to the drug war, included the names of Vice President Sara Duterte and Sen. Bong Go, according to VERA Files.

Duterte's war on drugs has resulted in 6,000 deaths, based on the records of the government.

However, local and international human rights organizations estimate the actual number of victims to be between 12,000 to 30,000.