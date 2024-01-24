^

Headlines

After being ‘unbothered,’ Tokhang chief Dela Rosa admits fear of going to jail

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 24, 2024 | 6:41pm
After being â��unbothered,â�� Tokhang chief Dela Rosa admits fear of going to jail
Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa speaks to the media in a chance interview at the Senate on August 2, 2022.
Release / Senate PRIB / Bibo Nueva España

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa, former Philippine National Police chief, said that he is afraid of being imprisoned following rumors that the International Criminal Court (ICC)  is currently conducting a probe into the alleged human rights violations in the Philippines.

During an interview with ANC on Wednesday, Dela Rosa, who is the chief implementer of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war, said he is scared that he might not see his grandchildren if he were to be arrested and incarcerated.

 “Hindi ka ba matatakot mapasok sa kulungan?” Dela Rosa said. 

(Aren't you afraid of getting incarcerated?)

“Bakit, lahat ba ng nakakulong ngayon ay talagang may kasalanan? Hindi naman. Hindi ako takot na sabihin mo na meron akong na-commit na kasalanan,” he added.

(Is everyone in prison truly guilty of a crime? Not necessarily. I'm not afraid to acknowledge that I've made a mistake.)

On January 22, Dela Rosa asked Malacañang about the “real score” regarding the true state of affairs with the ICC in the Philippines, after former Sen. Antonio Trillanes revealed on Sunday that the international tribunal plans to issue an arrest warrant for Dela Rosa and the former president.

 “Frankly, let’s talk man-to-man. If you want us investigated and jailed, just tell us face to face. You are saying something, but what’s happening is different,” Dela Rosa told Senate reporters on Monday addressing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In response, Marcos said that the government would not help the ICC in “any way, shape, form.”

“Let me say this for the 100th time. I do not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC in the Philippines. I consider it as a threat to our sovereignty, therefore, the Philippine government will not lift a finger to help any investigation that the ICC conducts,” the president said. 

On Monday, the Department of Justice said that the Philippines, having officially withdrawn its membership, has no obligation to cooperate with the ICC.

In July 2023, Dela Rosa said that he was unbothered by the ICC's decision to proceed with the investigation into alleged human rights violations related to Duterte's drug war.

Dela Rosa was Duterte's PNP chief from 2016 to 2018.

Aside from Dela Rosa and former President Duterte, official documents submitted to the ICC, containing evidence related to the drug war, included the names of Vice President Sara Duterte and Sen. Bong Go, according to VERA Files

Duterte's war on drugs has resulted in 6,000 deaths, based on the records of the government.

However, local and international human rights organizations estimate the actual number of victims to be between 12,000 to 30,000.

vuukle comment

BONG GO

DOJ

DRUG WAR

DUTERTE

ICC

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

MARCOS

OPLAN TOKHANG

RODRIGO DUTERTE

RONALD DELA ROSA

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
&lsquo;I&rsquo;m a music lover&rsquo;: Marcos shrugs off Coldplay concert backlash

‘I’m a music lover’: Marcos shrugs off Coldplay concert backlash

1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. justified going to a recent concert by a British rock band where he arrived in a helicopter,...
Headlines
fbtw
Delays in testing leave DepEd in the dark about student progress

Delays in testing leave DepEd in the dark about student progress

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Department of Education failed to administer most of its large-scale student assessments on time in the last seven years,...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Perjury case by retired justice vs Dominican exorcist junked

Perjury case by retired justice vs Dominican exorcist junked

By Rommel F. Lopez | 6 hours ago
A perjury case filed by retired Justice Harriet Demetriou against Dominican theologian and exorcist Fr. Winston Cabading has...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators issue manifesto rejecting people&rsquo;s initiative

Senators issue manifesto rejecting people’s initiative

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
Senators unanimously signed a manifesto yesterday rejecting the “brazen attempt to violate the Constitution, through...
Headlines
fbtw
House committed to people&rsquo;s initiative &ndash; Speaker

House committed to people’s initiative – Speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
While distancing himself from the signature drive under the latest Charter change push, Speaker Martin Romualdez declared...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hungry Pinoys highest so far under Marcos government

Hungry Pinoys highest so far under Marcos government

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
The number of Filipino families experiencing hunger under President Marcos reached its highest in the fourth quarter of 2023,...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate summons Quiboloy

Senate summons Quiboloy

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
Controversial pastor Apollo Quiboloy was summoned by Sen. Risa Hontiveros to attend the next hearing after he snubbed yesterday’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Government won&rsquo;t lift a finger to help ICC

Marcos: Government won’t lift a finger to help ICC

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
The government will not lift a finger to assist the International Criminal Court in its probe on the previous administration’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Entrepreneurs, business leaders mentor MSMEs

Entrepreneurs, business leaders mentor MSMEs

20 hours ago
Some of the country’s top business executives and founders of successful businesses showed up to mentor MSMEs at Go...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara running for public office &lsquo;in the next elections&rsquo;

Sara running for public office ‘in the next elections’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday announced her intention to run for office in “the next elections.”
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with