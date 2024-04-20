^

'Non-opposition' Duterte: If Vice President Sara becomes president…

Diana Lhyd Suelto - The Philippine Star
April 20, 2024 | 12:00am
â��Non-oppositionâ�� Duterte: If Vice President Sara becomes presidentâ�¦
Vice President Sara Duterte
Inday Sara Duterte / Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — After lambasting President Marcos in several Hakbang ng Maisog prayer rallies, former president Rodrigo Duterte has declared that he does not oppose the Marcos administration.

“I am not an opposition. I am also not against Marcos,” Duterte said in his speech at the founding anniversary of Brgy. Pandaitan, a former rebel infested barangay in Davao City.

Duterte explained that he did not support Marcos during the last elections because he is friends with many of the presidential candidates.

“It’s not that I don’t like him. It’s just that I am friends with many of the presidential candidates so to prevent others from getting hurt, I did not support him,” Duterte said in Visayan.

The former president also told the people that should his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, become president, he would ask her to prioritize land reform.

“I would tell her, ‘Day, since we don’t have debt of gratitude towards the rich, you can prioritize land reform. Give the land to the people,’” Duterte said.

Duterte was also emotional in thanking the people for the support they gave him and his children.

“I would not have become president of the Philippines if you did not support me in all my years in politics. Thank you for the support you gave to me and my children,” the former president tearfully said.

