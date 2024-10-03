Sual mayor Calugay files candidacy for re-election

Sual, Pangasinan Mayor Liseldo Calugay formally files his certificate of candidacy for his reelection bid at the Comelec office on Oct. 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Pangasinan municipal mayor who was summoned to the House of Representatives and Senate over allegations of having business ties with Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo has filed his certificate of candidacy for re-election.

Sual, Pangasinan Mayor Liseldo Calugay formalized his bid for re-election at the local Commission on Elections office in Sual town on Thursday, October 3.

If elected, it will be Calugay's third term as Sual mayor.

In September, Calugay was issued a subpoena after skipping the summons of the Senate panel investigating Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

During the Senate inquiry, Calugay denied having romantic and business ties with Guo after senators presented documents and photos alleging Calugay had various dealings with Guo. The dismissed Bamban mayor has also denied having close ties with Calugay, saying they are just friends.

The Senate probe into Guo's escape from the Philippines also found that the dismissed Bamban mayor, through her assistant, sought help from Calugay’s staff to have the counter-affidavit on her human trafficking case notarized. Those who allegedly assisted Guo, however, denied knowing that Guo’s order was made while she was out of the country.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chair of the Senate panel, presented Calugay with five farm business registrations that appeared to combine Guo and Calugay's names. These are AC Aqua Farm, Dee Aqua Farm, Licsel Fish Farm, Donguo Fish Farm and Guco Aqua Farm. Calugay denied owning the fish farms. — Cristina Chi