Marcos bans gov't use of sirens, blinkers

Philstar.com
April 11, 2024 | 9:27am
Marcos bans gov't use of sirens, blinkers
Stock image of siren.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has prohibited government officials and personnel from using sirens and blinkers, similar to the no "wang-wang" policy implemented by late President Benigno Aquino III. 

Malacañang issued Administrative Order 18 with the aim of ensuring a safer and more orderly road and traffic environment.

"It has been observed that the unauthorized and indiscriminate use of sirens, blinkers and other similar signaling or flashing devices has been rampant, causing traffic disruptions and unsafe road environment," read the order signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on March 25 but was only made public Thursday. 

According to the order, unauthorized and improper use of signaling or flashing devices by government officials and employees will be dealt with in accordance with applicable laws, rules and regulations. 

Exempted from the order are the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Exempted from the AO are the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the Philippine National Police (PNP), fire trucks, hospital ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

"In this light, all government officials and personnel are hereby reminded that use of sirens, dome lights, blinkers and other similar devices shall only be under exigent or emergency circumstances or situations or to ensure the expedient and safe passage of emergency responders," AO 18 read. 

Presidential Decree 96, issued in 1973, prohibited the use or attachment of any siren, bell, horn, whistle or similar gadgets that produce exceptionally loud or startling sound, including dome lights and blinkers, to any vehicles except those from the police, military, NBI, fire trucks, and hospital ambulances.

The campaign against "wangwang" became a symbol of the leadership of former President Aquino. 

Following his 2010 election win, Aquino rooted out the culture of "wangwang," which he said symbolized the elite's sense of entitlement and flagrant disregard for the law. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

BONGBONG MARCOS

NOYNOY AQUINO

WANGWANG
