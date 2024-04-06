^

Headlines

‘Bird flu, ASF vax being smuggled in travel luggage’

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
April 6, 2024 | 10:30am
â��Bird flu, ASF vax being smuggled in travel luggageâ��
Based on the letter of BAI OIC-director Enrico Miguel Capulong to Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio, significant quantities of ASF and avian influenza (AI) vaccines have entered the country through small tumblers, plastic glasses and similar improvisations with dry ice as preservative.?
Stock image: Pexels

MANILA, Philippines — Unauthorized vaccines against bird flu and African swine fever (ASF) are reportedly being smuggled into the country in tumblers and plastic glasses concealed in travel luggage from Vietnam and nearby countries, according to the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI).

Based on the letter of BAI OIC-director Enrico Miguel Capulong to Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio, significant quantities of ASF and avian influenza (AI) vaccines have entered the country through small tumblers, plastic glasses and similar improvisations with dry ice as preservative.?

“These items were alleged to be concealed in travel luggage originating in Vietnam and other nearby countries in Asia to avoid apprehension,” Capulong said in his letter.?

He emphasized that the entry and possible use of premature and unauthorized vaccines could lead to unwanted flare ups of animal disease outbreaks.

“We have already witnessed the effects of ASF and AI and with its ramifications to our overall economy, it is clear that our continued coordinative efforts at the border are a matter of national security,” he said.?

Rubio, meanwhile, instructed Customs personnel to coordinate with the BAI if they discover shipments containing smuggled AI and ASF vaccines during their inspections.?

In a memorandum, Rubio directed all district collectors, sub-port collectors and other personnel concerned to exercise control in preventing the entry of the smuggled vaccines to the country.

“And further, to impose appropriate penalties in compliance with customs laws, rules and regulations,” Rubio’s memorandum stated.?

Experts have warned that the use of unauthorized vaccines may cause animal disease viruses to mutate and develop immunity, therefore reducing the efficacy of available authorized vaccines.?

The absence of an authorized, commercially available ASF vaccine is one of the reasons behind the slow repopulation of hogs in the country, experts said.?

Last month, Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. assured hog raisers that an ASF vaccine will be approved by regulators within the year.?

“The good news is there are already vaccines that are on the way that may be accredited within the year by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) with assistance from DA,” Laurel said.?

vuukle comment

ASF

BAI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOT exec under fire for post claiming she prioritized helping friend in Japan over nat'l meeting

DOT exec under fire for post claiming she prioritized helping friend in Japan over nat'l meeting

By Rosette Adel | 21 hours ago
Tourism Undersecretary for legal and special concerns Mae Elaine Bathan, also the chief of staff of Tourism Secretary Christina...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR chief breaks silence on reported family landholdings

DENR chief breaks silence on reported family landholdings

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga on Friday broke her silence on allegations that her position as Department...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI raids Bantag houses

NBI raids Bantag houses

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
National Bureau of Investigation operatives yesterday raided two houses in Laguna and Caloocan City to serve arrest warrants...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT Usec Bathan issues apology for viral post on helping friend in Japan

DOT Usec Bathan issues apology for viral post on helping friend in Japan

By Rosette Adel | 18 hours ago
Tourism Undersecretary for legal and special concerns Mae Elaine Bathan, also the chief of staff of Tourism Secretary Christina...
Headlines
fbtw

‘US not escorting trips to Ayungin’

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Despite increasing Chinese harassment of Philippine vessels, the country will continue resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal on its own, without outside help, according to a ranking official of the National Security...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PhilRice: 95% rice sufficiency by 2028 possible

PhilRice: 95% rice sufficiency by 2028 possible

By Bella Cariaso | 4 hours ago
The Philippines can achieve 95 percent rice sufficiency by 2028 through the use of both hybrid and inbred varieties of palay,...
Headlines
fbtw
Higher diesel, gasoline prices seen next week

Higher diesel, gasoline prices seen next week

By Patrick Miguel | 4 hours ago
Prices of fuel products will increase next week, according to the Department of Energy’s Oil Industry Management Bureau...
Headlines
fbtw
Poll: Pinoys still most concerned with inflation

Poll: Pinoys still most concerned with inflation

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Seven in 10 Filipinos have identified inflation as among their most urgent national concerns, a recent survey conducted by...
Headlines
fbtw
4th OFW reported injured in Taiwan earthquake

4th OFW reported injured in Taiwan earthquake

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
There are now four overseas Filipino workers reported hurt in the 7.2 magnitude quake that hit Taiwan Wednesday, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with