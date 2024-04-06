‘Bird flu, ASF vax being smuggled in travel luggage’

Based on the letter of BAI OIC-director Enrico Miguel Capulong to Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio, significant quantities of ASF and avian influenza (AI) vaccines have entered the country through small tumblers, plastic glasses and similar improvisations with dry ice as preservative.?

MANILA, Philippines — Unauthorized vaccines against bird flu and African swine fever (ASF) are reportedly being smuggled into the country in tumblers and plastic glasses concealed in travel luggage from Vietnam and nearby countries, according to the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI).

“These items were alleged to be concealed in travel luggage originating in Vietnam and other nearby countries in Asia to avoid apprehension,” Capulong said in his letter.?

He emphasized that the entry and possible use of premature and unauthorized vaccines could lead to unwanted flare ups of animal disease outbreaks.

“We have already witnessed the effects of ASF and AI and with its ramifications to our overall economy, it is clear that our continued coordinative efforts at the border are a matter of national security,” he said.?

Rubio, meanwhile, instructed Customs personnel to coordinate with the BAI if they discover shipments containing smuggled AI and ASF vaccines during their inspections.?

In a memorandum, Rubio directed all district collectors, sub-port collectors and other personnel concerned to exercise control in preventing the entry of the smuggled vaccines to the country.

“And further, to impose appropriate penalties in compliance with customs laws, rules and regulations,” Rubio’s memorandum stated.?

Experts have warned that the use of unauthorized vaccines may cause animal disease viruses to mutate and develop immunity, therefore reducing the efficacy of available authorized vaccines.?

The absence of an authorized, commercially available ASF vaccine is one of the reasons behind the slow repopulation of hogs in the country, experts said.?

Last month, Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. assured hog raisers that an ASF vaccine will be approved by regulators within the year.?

“The good news is there are already vaccines that are on the way that may be accredited within the year by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) with assistance from DA,” Laurel said.?