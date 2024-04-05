^

Government eyes expanded amnesty for Reds

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
April 5, 2024 | 12:00am
Government eyes expanded amnesty for Reds

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos wants to expand the amnesty program for communist rebels to include about 1,500 insurgents who have yet to surrender to the government, officials said.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said the amnesty program was tackled during the fifth executive committee meeting of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict yesterday at Malacañang.

“The President has directed the immediate implementation of the amnesty program to the remaining members of the CPP-NPA-NDF (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front) since Congress has already concurred with the proclamation,” Año said at a press briefing.

He was referring to Proclamation No. 404 issued last November, which granted amnesty to former rebels who have committed crimes in furtherance of their political beliefs. The proclamation covered about 40,000 insurgents.

Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. said Marcos may issue another proclamation to cover rebels who have not yet laid down their arms.

“I believe in our discussion with the Congress, they understand that those who will (receive the) amnesty (are) the 40,000 surrenderers. (For) those who are still in the mountains... the National Amnesty Commission will be given the power to adjudicate based on the proclamations given by the President,” he said.

“It (amnesty program) might (be expanded), but definitely the coverage for the meantime (pertains to) those who really surrendered and (who went) back to the folds of the law.”

Galvez explained that the new amnesty proclamation would only be issued once the government and the communists sign a final peace agreement. He said the number of rebels who would turn their backs on the armed struggle may increase.

“You know Filipinos, they will see if it is good. Once they see that it is favorable to them, they will apply,” the peace adviser said.

Año said there are 1,576 remaining NPA members with 1,406 firearms.

In November, the government and the NDF, the negotiating arm of the communists, agreed to seek a “principled and peaceful” resolution to the conflict and to address its root causes.

Officials have expressed hope that a peace deal would be forged before the end of Marcos’ term in 2028.

EDUARDO AñO

NPA
