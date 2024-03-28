^

Headlines

Pentagon chief reaffirms support after latest China aggression in WPS

Philstar.com
March 28, 2024 | 10:19am
Pentagon chief reaffirms support after latest China aggression in WPS
This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on March 24, 2024 and dated March 23, 2024 shows Chinese and Philippine ships in waters where the Philippines said the China Coast Guard blocked their supply vessel and damaged it with water cannon, during a Philippine supply mission near Second Thomas Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea.
Handout / Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III has once again reaffirmed Washington’s “ironclad” commitment to Manila following the latest sea confrontation between Philippine and Chinese vessels. 

Austin emphasized US support for the Philippines in defending its sovereign rights and jurisdiction in a phone call with Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro on Wednesday. 

“The two officials discussed the importance of preserving the rights of all nations to fly, sail, and operate safely and responsibly wherever international law allows,” according to the readout provided by Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, press secretary of the Pentagon. 

“They agreed to bolster bilateral and multilateral cooperation with like-minded partners in the South China Sea and committed to accelerate a number of bilateral initiatives to enhance information-sharing, interoperability, and capability enhancements for the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” it added. 

Austin also reiterated that the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty extends to both nations’ armed forces, public vessels, and aircraft—including those of its Coast Guard—anywhere in the Pacific, including the South China Sea.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said the defense will only be invoked if the country faces an “existential threat.”

Over the weekend, the China Coast Guard blocked and used water cannons against a Filipino supply boat, damaging the vessel and injuring three soldiers.

Beijing claims nearly the entire South China Sea, dismissing claims from other countries, including the Philippines, and an international court ruling that found its assertions to have no legal basis. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse

vuukle comment

CHINA

PENTAGON

SOUTH CHINA SEA

UNITED STATES

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Roque: Xi, Duterte agreed to keep West Philippines Sea status quo

Roque: Xi, Duterte agreed to keep West Philippines Sea status quo

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The Philippines under former president Rodrigo Duterte had a “gentleman’s agreement” with China to keep...
Headlines
fbtw
7 Davao City cops in new drug war axed

7 Davao City cops in new drug war axed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Seven police officers were relieved from their posts in connection with the deaths of drug suspects in alleged shootouts in...
Headlines
fbtw
Paolo Duterte defends Sara's silence on China aggression at WPS

Paolo Duterte defends Sara's silence on China aggression at WPS

By Cristina Chi | 18 hours ago
The lawmaker brother of Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday took a swipe at critics who have called her out for her silence...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO schedules release of long-awaited plastic license cards

LTO schedules release of long-awaited plastic license cards

1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office has released its schedule for the issuance of plastic license cards to motorists after action...
Headlines
fbtw
FOCAP condemns Chinese embassy&rsquo;s claims on &lsquo;manipulated&rsquo; West Philippine Sea videos

FOCAP condemns Chinese embassy’s claims on ‘manipulated’ West Philippine Sea videos

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines strongly rejected and condemned yesterday China’s “false...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Power fluctuations hit NAIA

Power fluctuations hit NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 11 hours ago
Passengers sweltered as power fluctuations hit the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 at around 10 a.m. yest...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. eyes stronger maritime ties with India

Marcos Jr. eyes stronger maritime ties with India

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The Philippines is seeking stronger maritime security cooperation with India to ensure the safety of seafarers from both nations...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Pertussis cases 20 times higher since January

DOH: Pertussis cases 20 times higher since January

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The number of pertussis cases nationwide has increased 20-fold this year from 2023, according to the Department of Hea
Headlines
fbtw
Iran frees 18 Pinoy crew of oil tanker

Iran frees 18 Pinoy crew of oil tanker

11 hours ago
Iran has freed all 18 Filipino crewmembers of an oil tanker that was seized in the Gulf of Oman in January, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with