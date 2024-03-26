^

LTO schedules release of long-awaited plastic license cards

Philstar.com
March 26, 2024 | 5:23pm
“A victory for the Filipino people. We admire and respect the wisdom of the justices of the Court of Appeals in their decision to lift the writ of preliminary injunction,” Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Vigor Mendoza II said yesterday.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has released its schedule for the issuance of plastic license cards to motorists after action by the Court of Appeals finally allowed the delivery of one million plastic cards to the LTO central office on Monday.

Vigor Mendoza II, LTO chief assistance secretary, said that he has instructed LTO's offices to prepare the distribution process, which will start after the Holy Week break. 

This comes after the Court of Appeals lifted the writ of preliminary injunction issued by a Quezon City Regional Trial Court in October, ending motorists' indefinite wait for a plastic license card.

According to the LTO, the schedule of renewal will be as follows: 

  • For driver’s licenses with expiration dates from April 1 to Aug. 31, 2023, and April 1 to 30, 2024, they are scheduled for renewal from April 15 to 30, 2024.
  • For diver’s licenses with expiration dates from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023, and May 1 to 31, 2024, hey are scheduled for renewal from May 1 to 31, 2024.
  • For driver’s licenses with expiration dates from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2024, and June 1 to 30, 2024, they are scheduled for renewal from June 1 to 30, 2024.

Mendoza said the renewal schedule will "ensure orderly distribution." Failure of a driver to renew their driver’s license within the schedule will render their license expired.

The injunction, filed by the losing bidder, Allcards Inc. against Banning Plastic Card Inc., the winning bidder, stopped the delivery of 3.2 million remaining plastic cards last year.

With no new plastic cards to use for printing, LTO's estimated backlog for plastic license cards had racked up to 4.1 million by the end of March. The LTO issues 550,000 plastic cards every month.

DRIVERS LICENSE

LAND TRANSPORTATION OFFICES

LTO
