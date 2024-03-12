PhilHealth ordered to cover ultrasound, mammogram in Konsulta package

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has ordered the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to include ultrasound and mammogram services in its primary care benefit package.

In a release Tuesday, the department said that Health chief Teodoro Herbosa has directed the state health insurer to add these screening services to the current Konsulta package.

“This will ensure sustainable financing of preventive health services that can catch cancer and other conditions early, so that we can unload higher level hospitals within the health care provider network,” Herbosa, who chairs the PhilHealth board of directors, said.

The Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) said in 2023 that breast and cervical cancer screening was “extremely low” in the country. Breast and cervical cancer top the list of cancers affecting Filipino women.

The government think tank attributed the low screening rate to lack of funds, especially for the poor. Many also fear finding out that they have cancer and go for screening only when they are already suffering from symptoms.

Data showed that 27,000 new cases of breast cancer are reported each year, while 9,000 women die annually. — Gaea Katreena Cabico