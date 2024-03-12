^

Headlines

PhilHealth ordered to cover ultrasound, mammogram in Konsulta package

Philstar.com
March 12, 2024 | 12:14pm
PhilHealth ordered to cover ultrasound, mammogram in Konsulta package
This undated photo shows members lining up for PhilHealth benefits at an unnamed hospital.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has ordered the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to include ultrasound and mammogram services in its primary care benefit package. 

In a release Tuesday, the department said that Health chief Teodoro Herbosa has directed the state health insurer to add these screening services to the current Konsulta package.

“This will ensure sustainable financing of preventive health services that can catch cancer and other conditions early, so that we can unload higher level hospitals within the health care provider network,” Herbosa, who chairs the PhilHealth board of directors, said.

The Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) said in 2023 that breast and cervical cancer screening was “extremely low” in the country. Breast and cervical cancer top the list of cancers affecting Filipino women.

The government think tank attributed the low screening rate to lack of funds, especially for the poor. Many also fear finding out that they have cancer and go for screening only when they are already suffering from symptoms. 

Data showed that 27,000 new cases of breast cancer are reported each year, while 9,000 women die annually. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

CANCER

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

PHILIPPINE HEALTH INSURANCE CORPORATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte himself offered to look after Quiboloy properties

Duterte himself offered to look after Quiboloy properties

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 13 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte has admitted it was he who volunteered to manage the properties of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos departs for Berlin, Prague

Marcos departs for Berlin, Prague

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Marcos left yesterday for Germany and the Czech Republic on what he said marks a “pivotal moment” in...
Headlines
fbtw
Batanes seaport to be funded by US

Batanes seaport to be funded by US

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
A plan is underway to construct a United States-funded civilian port in Batanes, chosen for its strategic significance and...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;NOW plea to nullify NTC circular still pending before CA&rsquo;

‘NOW plea to nullify NTC circular still pending before CA’

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
The petition of NOW Telecom Co. Inc. to have the National Telecommunications Commission bidding guidelines for the entry of...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte: P20/K rice impossible

Duterte: P20/K rice impossible

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 13 hours ago
There is no way for rice prices to dip to P20 per kilo as promised by President Marcos, according to former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec, South Korea firm ink deal for 2025 auto polls

Comelec, South Korea firm ink deal for 2025 auto polls

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Elections and its automated election systems provider Miru Systems signed the contract yesterday for the...
Headlines
fbtw
Agriculture losses due to El Ni&ntilde;o hit P1.23 billion

Agriculture losses due to El Niño hit P1.23 billion

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
The agriculture sector has suffered P1.23 billion worth of damage due to the El Niño phenomenon since January, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Ayala cooperative taps STAR to promote media literacy

Ayala cooperative taps STAR to promote media literacy

By Corazon Alvendia | 13 hours ago
In a bid to enhance media literacy and help expose the youth to truthful, credible news, Ayala Multi-Purpose Cooperative (Ayala...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG: China practices doublespeak regarding maritime actions

PCG: China practices doublespeak regarding maritime actions

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
By saying one thing at official meetings and doing another in Philippine territorial waters, China has exposed its true self...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with