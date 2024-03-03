House panel OKs tax-free hazard pay to judges, prosecutors

Section 5 of the measure states that the “hazard pay is not subject to tax and nothing in the measure shall be construed to diminish, in any manner, any benefit granted to duly appointed public prosecutors under existing laws, rules and regulations, local ordinances and other issuances.”

MANILA, Philippines — A House panel has approved a substitute bill that seeks to grant tax-free hazard pay to prosecutors and judges of regional, metropolitan, and municipal trial courts.

The unnumbered bill, passed by the House committee on ways and means chaired by Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, is a consolidation of various bills that aim to increase the benefits of prosecutors and judges by removing the taxes in their hazard pay.

Speaker Martin Romualdez said the author of one of the consolidated bills noted that public prosecutors play a vital role in the administration of criminal justice and are responsible for the preliminary investigation and prosecution of all criminal cases.

“They safeguard the fundamental rights of persons involved in criminal proceedings and ensure public security. In the performance of their functions, they are assigned to investigate and prosecute cases involving national security, dangerous drugs, terrorism and notorious criminals,” Romualdez said.

As a consequence of their duties, many prosecutors get exposed to “hazardous situations,” like being threatened with death or killed “in the line of duty.”

“Some have risks. Others have more risks than others. There should be a differentiation based on risk. It’s so simple. As the chair of this committee, I always subscribe that there must be some more existential philosophy that should guide the way we do our taxation,” Salceda said.