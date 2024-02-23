^

Headlines

Marcos, First Lady ignore Quiboloy rants

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
February 23, 2024 | 12:00am
Marcos, First Lady ignore Quiboloy rants
President Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos answer questions about love from netizens in ‘BBM Vlog 254: Ask Us Anything With FL’ episode uploaded February 11, 2024
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Accused by Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder and leader Apollo Quiboloy of conspiring with the US to kill him, President Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos appeared unmindful of the religious leader’s rants, opting to have a post-Valentine’s Day date instead.

In his Facebook account, Marcos posted a photo of him and Liza about to have dinner with the caption “Date night for the first couple.”

The First Couple was smiling as they faced each other on the long dining table, which was decorated with flowers and candles. The photo was uploaded on the same day Quiboloy accused them of plotting his assassination and called on the President to step down.

Malacañang has not responded to repeated media requests for reactions to Quiboloy’s allegations.

In a taped audio message released last Wednesday, Quiboloy, a known spiritual adviser to former president Rodrigo Duterte, claimed that his life is in danger and that Marcos and Liza have handed him over to the US government.

Quoting unnamed sources, Quiboloy said US operatives are planning to either kidnap or assassinate him.

Cases have been filed against the religious leader for having used his group for sex trafficking operation – including forcing girls and young women to have sex with him under threats of “eternal damnation.” Quiboloy has denied the accusations.

In 2022, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a wanted poster urging the public to provide information on Quiboloy’s whereabouts.

The poster said the pastor is wanted for alleged participation in a labor trafficking scheme that brought sect members to the US through fraudulently obtained visas.

Members of Quiboloy’s group were forced to solicit donations for a “bogus” charity and that the donations were used to finance the sect operations and the “lavish lifestyles” of its leaders, the FBI added.

The poster noted that Quiboloy was indicted by a federal grand jury in the US District Court for the Central District of California for “conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; conspiracy; bulk cash smuggling.”

A federal warrant was issued for Quiboloy’s arrest on Nov. 10, 2021.

Despite Quiboloy accusing them of trying to silence him, the First Couple said they still try to spend time with each other despite their busy schedules.

“I suppose it’s just direct communication. Don’t communicate through your phone. Talk to each other face to face. Don’t bother with social media when it comes to relationships. Talk to each other face to face. Hold hands. Go have dinner. Walk down the beach, do something. Don’t do it digitally,” Marcos said in a recent Youtube vlog.

“We try to find, you know, five minutes here, 20 minutes there, we eat together maybe, whatever the schedule allows, we take full advantage of it,” he added.

Liza revealed in the same vlog that she and Marcos have a “date night” every Wednesday.

Tired of antics

At the House of Representatives, Majority Leader and Tingog party-list Rep. Jude Acidre said they would deal with Quiboloy accordingly, adding he would never dignify the sect leader, as he has grown “tired of his antics and tirades.”

“Now I don’t think being an ‘appointed son of God’ puts you above the law and I’m sure no one is above the law,” Acidre said in response to a reporter’s question, referring to the sect leader who went into hiding to avoid a House and a Senate subpoena and possible arrest by the International Criminal Court.

“You may have already heard of his 30-minute statement in audio file. Papatulan ba natin yun (Do we have to mind it)?”

“We will implement the law. If he does not appear then we will be constrained to execute the subpoena and make sure that he is here to answer the questions and issues raised against him,” he said.

Quiboloy is the founder of controversial network SMNI. The House committee on legislative franchises chaired by Parañaque City 2nd district Rep. Gus Tambunting is investigating alleged franchise violations of SMNI, under indefinite suspension by the National Telecommunications Commission.

Signed by Speaker Martin Romualdez, the subpoena sought Quiboloy’s presence in the scheduled hearing of the Tambunting panel on March 12.

Quiboloy earlier lashed out at President Marcos, and at several others including Romualdez, whom he blamed for his predicament.

“Believe me, he is a pastor. He commands a good number of people around the world. He knows what he is doing. He knows that he is clearly defying the law. He knows he is injuring the political system that we have in place. He is disrespecting the authorities and I think he will be made accountable on that at the right time,” Acidre said.

The Philippine National Police (PNP), meanwhile, said it is ready to assist the Senate if it orders Quiboloy’s arrest.

The PNP was reacting to Sen. Risa Hontiveros’ warning to Quiboloy that he could be arrested if he snubs the next hearing on alleged cases of abuses within his religious group.

“In case there is an official request from the Senate for the service of that subpoena, then the PNP is ready,” PNP public information officer Col. Jean Fajardo said at a news briefing in Camp Crame.

Fajardo also denied Quiboloy’s claim that the administration is in cahoots with the US in trying to eliminate him and his group.

She stressed the PNP is focused on its mandate, which is maintaining peace and order in the country.

“We categorically deny any knowledge of what he called connivance,” Fajardo said.

The PNP also has no information about any threat on Quiboloy’s life.

But if Quiboloy is fearful for his safety, Fajardo said he can always ask for security from the PNP. — Delon Porcalla, Emmanuel Tupas

vuukle comment

APOLLO QUIBOLOY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines' 'diploma mill' rep may attract low-tier foreign universities, expert warns

Philippines' 'diploma mill' rep may attract low-tier foreign universities, expert warns

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The Philippines' reputation for having so-called “diploma mills” makes it vulnerable to the entry of substandard...
Headlines
fbtw
Last batch of repatriates from Gaza arrives in Philippines

Last batch of repatriates from Gaza arrives in Philippines

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
A Filipino nun, the only remaining Filipino citizen in the Palestinian territory, has chosen to stay despite the ongoing conflict....
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines rejects China&rsquo;s claim of &lsquo;repelling&rsquo; BFAR vessel in WPS

Philippines rejects China’s claim of ‘repelling’ BFAR vessel in WPS

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson of the PCG for West Philippine Sea matters, called China's claim “inaccurate....
Headlines
fbtw
Senators to House: Let us take lead on Cha-cha

Senators to House: Let us take lead on Cha-cha

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The House of Representatives should let the Senate take the lead on economic Charter change, Senate President Juan Miguel...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, FL want me dead &ndash; Quiboloy

Marcos, FL want me dead – Quiboloy

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy yesterday accused President Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

In a world first, Israel scientists grow testicles in lab

1 hour ago
Researchers at an Israeli university have grown artificial testicles, in a development they say could help treat infertility in men, according to various international reports.
Headlines
fbtw
DA moving to prevent decline in onion farmgate price

DA moving to prevent decline in onion farmgate price

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Efforts are now being done to prevent the further decline in the farmgate price of onions as farmers are forced to sell their...
Headlines
fbtw
House leaders: Don&rsquo;t cut 4Ps budget

House leaders: Don’t cut 4Ps budget

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Three leaders of the House of Representatives have appealed to Sen. Imee Marcos to break her supposed habit of realigning...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos vows transparency to promote trade

Marcos vows transparency to promote trade

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos yesterday vowed to make business processes easier and more transparent to encourage more investors to come...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR: Philippines still third largest source of marine litter

DENR: Philippines still third largest source of marine litter

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The Philippines remains the world’s third-largest source of marine litter, according to the Department of Environment...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with