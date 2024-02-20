^

Headlines

Arrest warrant for Castro, Tamano served

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 20, 2024 | 8:22pm
Arrest warrant for Castro, Tamano served
Environmental activists Jhed Tamano (L) and Jonila Castro (C) speak with media representatives at the Commission of Human Rights, in Quezon on Sept. 19, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — A municipal trial court (MTC) in Bulacan has issued a warrant for the arrest of environmental activists Jhed Tamano and Jonila Castro. 

The warrant pertains to charges of oral defamation, filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in December 2023, as the agency dismissed the perjury charges previously filed against the two.

The Doña Remedios Trinidad MTC served the warrant dated Feb. 2, 2024 against Castro and Tamano.

According to a copy of the arrest warrant obtained by Philstar.com, the bail set for both costs P18,000 each. 

If found guilty, Castro and Tamano may face imprisonment of up to six months.

In a statement, the Hands Off Jhed and Jonila Network condemned the arrest of the two activists.

“Ngayong araw, balak muling ipagkait sa dalawa ang kanilang kalayaan at karapatan matapos ibaba ang panukalang arestuhin sila sa kasong oral defamation. Sa kabila ito ng pinanigang pasya ng Korte Suprema para garantyahan ng proteksyon (writ of amparo) ang dalawa,” the group’s statement posted on Facebook read. 

(Today, there is a plan to once again deny them their freedom and rights after the proposal to arrest them for oral defamation was issued. This is despite the Supreme Court's recent decision to grant them protection [writ of amparo]).

“Dapat lamang na patuloy nating igiit ang ating karapatan habang itinataguyod ang ating makatarungang paglaban!” it added. 

(We should continue to assert our rights while advocating for our just fight.)

In the DOJ’s resolution indicting the activists, the prosecutor said that Castro and Tamano resorted to a press conference to allegedly embarrass the 70 Infantry Battalion (IB) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“Conspicuously, respondents ventilated the alleged abduction in the press conference, betraying their purpose to expose complainant and the AFP as well to greater latitude of public mockery, demonstrating their ill motive to prejudice them,” the resolution read.

“The slanderous words were obviously uttered with evident intent to strike deep into the character, honor and reputation of complainant and the AFP,” it added.

Following the reported abduction of the environmental activists in Bataan in September 2023, they "resurfaced" weeks later, presented by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict in a press conference as "rebel returnees."

However, the two deviated from the planned script and accused the military of abducting them, contradicting the government's assertion that they had surrendered voluntarily.

The Supreme Court, however, granted writs of amparo and habeas data, along with a temporary protection order to Tamano and Castro as “there was an established violation to the life, liberty, or security of petitioners.”

A writ of amparo protects individuals whose right to life, liberty, or security is violated or threatened by unlawful acts of public officials, employees or private entities.

A writ of habeas data, on the other hand, protects a person’s right to control information that was illegally obtained. — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENDERS

NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Small fishers to BFAR: File charges vs Chinese vessels destroying marine resources

Small fishers to BFAR: File charges vs Chinese vessels destroying marine resources

1 day ago
Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas criticized the government’s alleged inaction toward the destructive...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee: House budget insertions drawn from pensions

Imee: House budget insertions drawn from pensions

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 21 hours ago
About P10 billion of the P60 billion in last-minute insertions in the 2024 national budget by some members of the House of...
Headlines
fbtw
China calls alleged cyanide use in WPS &lsquo;sheer fabrication&rsquo;

China calls alleged cyanide use in WPS ‘sheer fabrication’

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called the claim of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine laws give couples hard time to leave unhappy marriages &mdash; Leonen

Philippine laws give couples hard time to leave unhappy marriages — Leonen

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
The high court magistrate said that the Supreme Court issued several decisions recognizing the fact that the living realities...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate, House issue subpoenas vs Quiboloy

Senate, House issue subpoenas vs Quiboloy

21 hours ago
The Senate has issued a subpoena against Kingdom of Jesus Christ head Apollo Quiboloy to compel him to attend an investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos: Case over cyanide fishing possible if &lsquo;there&rsquo;s enough ground&rsquo;

Marcos: Case over cyanide fishing possible if ‘there’s enough ground’

4 hours ago
“If we feel that there is enough ground to do so, we will,” Marcos said when asked if he intends to file a case...
Headlines
fbtw
Solon wants to pause PhilHealth contributions for minimum wage earners

Solon wants to pause PhilHealth contributions for minimum wage earners

7 hours ago
A lawmaker is seeking a temporary suspension of the PhilHealth premium contributions for minimum wage earners to utilize the...
Headlines
fbtw
National Museum open to sharing historical pulpit panels with Cebu

National Museum open to sharing historical pulpit panels with Cebu

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
Government officials in Cebu called for the return of the panels, citing their significance to the province’s religious...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil price hikes seen continuing in H1

Oil price hikes seen continuing in H1

By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
Consumers should brace themselves for further spikes in fuel costs throughout the first half of the year, as global oil prices...
Headlines
fbtw
PAF gets another US-donated C-130 cargo plane

PAF gets another US-donated C-130 cargo plane

By Michael Punongbayan | 21 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force has received its second C-130 cargo plane acquired from the United States through the Excess Defense...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with