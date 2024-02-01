^

Headlines

Amid Marcos-Duterte infighting, transport group seeks 'unity' vs PUVMP

James Relativo - Philstar.com
February 1, 2024 | 12:48pm
Amid Marcos-Duterte infighting, transport group seeks 'unity' vs PUVMP
A jeepney driver conducts regular preventive maintenance at a terminal in Jordan Plains, Sta. Monica in Quezon City on January 3, 2024.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Transport group PISTON warned the public against being distracted by the recent spat between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former President Rodrigo Duterte, saying that they are equally responsible for the impending jeepney phaseout.

A word war between the two erupted this week amid Marcos'  UniTeam alliance with Vice President Sara Duterte, with Marcos shrugging off the former president's drug allegations against him as a sign of fentanyl side-effect.

PISTON national president Mody Floranda, however, lambasted the two erring camps pointing out that they both "notoriously" pushed for the controversial Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), a move that could send thousands into unemployment.

"It's apparent that the two warring  factions only intent in overtaking each other in terms of power, because both of them represent the country's ruling elite," said Floranda in Filipino last Wednesday.

"Instead of responding to the needs of Filipinos, especially the transportation sector who faces great danger while only getting alms in the form of a short extension given to our jeeps, it's like Marcos and Duterte are fighting over who's going to get their hands on modernization kickbacks first."

Marcos earlier extended the consolidation deadline for PUVs until April 30 after countless protests and transport strikes.

The consolidation of jeepneys and UV Express units into cooperatives and corporations is a requirement under the PUVMP, a program aiming to transition drivers and operators into using eco-friendly minibuses and e-jeeps. 

PISTON and other transport groups earlier criticized this move, saying that the purchase of said vehicles — which could cost up to almost P3 million each — could bury operators in debt.

After the consolidation deadline, coops will only be given 27 months to modernize and leave their old vehicles behind. Those who could not consolidate by April 30 will no longer be permitted to operate.

'Unity? Unite vs PUVMP'

PISTON further advised Filipinos to not be decieved by the personal "political maneuvers" of the said factions, reminding them to unite against real pressing issues.

"True unity is in the solidarity of Filipinos who are ready to advance our national and democratic interests," said Floranda, while taking a jab at the Marcos-Duterte joint political slogan last 2022 elections.

The president earlier assured the public that his "UniTeam" with Sara is intact despite his recent exchange of words with the vice president's father.

The Duterte patriarch last Sunday hurled expletives against Marcos calling him "bangag" (high), this while rallying members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines against their "drug addict" commander in chief.

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS

JEEPNEY PHASE OUT

PUBLIC UTILITY VEHICLES

PUV MODERNIZATION PROGRAM

RODRIGO DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE

UNITEAM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

23 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Open University is offering 24 free online courses on a diverse range of topics —...
Headlines
fbtw
3 Northern Luzon cities named &lsquo;ASEAN Clean Tourist Cities&rsquo;

3 Northern Luzon cities named ‘ASEAN Clean Tourist Cities’

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
Three cities in Northern Luzon were recognized as “clean tourist cities” in Southeast Asia.
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte dares Marcos Jr.: Let&rsquo;s take drug test

Duterte dares Marcos Jr.: Let’s take drug test

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 13 hours ago
The word war between President Marcos and his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte continues, with the former leader on Tuesday challenging...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd confirms gradual return to old academic calendar

DepEd confirms gradual return to old academic calendar

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
A Department of Education director confirmed that starting next school year, schools will be having an earlier class opening...
Headlines
fbtw

Duterte mulls PI for Mindanao secession

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 13 hours ago
After accusing President Marcos of being behind the people’s initiative signature campaign to change the Constitution, former president Rodrigo Duterte has put forward the idea of Mindanao seceding from the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Valentine campaign: Cybercops focus on love scams

Valentine campaign: Cybercops focus on love scams

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 13 hours ago
With the approach of Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center yesterday launched...
Headlines
fbtw
Closure of 2,000 lotto outlets probed

Closure of 2,000 lotto outlets probed

By Shiela Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The House of Representatives on Tuesday investigated the closure of some 2,000 lotto outlets by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to PI proponents: Retrieve signatures

Comelec to PI proponents: Retrieve signatures

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has asked proponents of the people’s initiative aimed at amending the 1987 Constitution...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Vietnam to expand trade ties to $10 billion

Philippines, Vietnam to expand trade ties to $10 billion

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
The Philippines and Vietnam will explore untapped areas for cooperation to expand their bilateral trade from $7 billion to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with