Amid Marcos-Duterte infighting, transport group seeks 'unity' vs PUVMP

MANILA, Philippines — Transport group PISTON warned the public against being distracted by the recent spat between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former President Rodrigo Duterte, saying that they are equally responsible for the impending jeepney phaseout.

A word war between the two erupted this week amid Marcos' UniTeam alliance with Vice President Sara Duterte, with Marcos shrugging off the former president's drug allegations against him as a sign of fentanyl side-effect.

PISTON national president Mody Floranda, however, lambasted the two erring camps pointing out that they both "notoriously" pushed for the controversial Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), a move that could send thousands into unemployment.

"It's apparent that the two warring factions only intent in overtaking each other in terms of power, because both of them represent the country's ruling elite," said Floranda in Filipino last Wednesday.

"Instead of responding to the needs of Filipinos, especially the transportation sector who faces great danger while only getting alms in the form of a short extension given to our jeeps, it's like Marcos and Duterte are fighting over who's going to get their hands on modernization kickbacks first."

Marcos earlier extended the consolidation deadline for PUVs until April 30 after countless protests and transport strikes.

The consolidation of jeepneys and UV Express units into cooperatives and corporations is a requirement under the PUVMP, a program aiming to transition drivers and operators into using eco-friendly minibuses and e-jeeps.

PISTON and other transport groups earlier criticized this move, saying that the purchase of said vehicles — which could cost up to almost P3 million each — could bury operators in debt.

After the consolidation deadline, coops will only be given 27 months to modernize and leave their old vehicles behind. Those who could not consolidate by April 30 will no longer be permitted to operate.

'Unity? Unite vs PUVMP'

PISTON further advised Filipinos to not be decieved by the personal "political maneuvers" of the said factions, reminding them to unite against real pressing issues.

"True unity is in the solidarity of Filipinos who are ready to advance our national and democratic interests," said Floranda, while taking a jab at the Marcos-Duterte joint political slogan last 2022 elections.

The president earlier assured the public that his "UniTeam" with Sara is intact despite his recent exchange of words with the vice president's father.

The Duterte patriarch last Sunday hurled expletives against Marcos calling him "bangag" (high), this while rallying members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines against their "drug addict" commander in chief.