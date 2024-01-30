^

DSWD, UN agency ink five-year deal to tackle gender-based violence

Philstar.com
January 30, 2024 | 4:43pm
DSWD, UN agency ink five-year deal to tackle gender-based violence
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) sign a memorandum of understanding to ensure the access of girls and women to essential services.
United Nations Population Fund

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have joined forces for a five-year collaboration aimed at enhancing the access of girls and women, particularly those from the most vulnerable populations, to essential services.

This commitment was formalized through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Tuesday. 

The MOU lays out a roadmap for cooperation in generating data to inform programming, strengthening the role of DSWD in emergencies, and supporting the implementation of programs related to gender-based violence. 

The Philippine Commission on Women noted that violence against women “appears to be one of the country’s pervasive social problems.”

The DSWD and the UNFPA are also expected to enhance service-delivery systems and referral pathways for gender-based violence survivors, and address discriminatory gender norms through the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

“Through this partnership with the UNFPA, we are certain that we will have a stronger system to prevent and respond to gender-based violence in the Philippines,” DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said. 

“Ensuring inclusive access to essential and comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights and gender-based violence services is central to the UN mission of leaving no one behind,” UNFPA country representative Leila Joudane said.

According to a 2022 survey by the Philippine Statistic Authority, 17.5% of women aged 15 to 49 have experienced any form of physical, sexual or emotional violence by their current or most recent intimate partner. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

