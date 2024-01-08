LIVE updates: Traslacion 2024

MANILA, Philippines — With the procession happening on January 9, more devotees are expected to attend the Traslacion of the image of the Black Nazarene.

The procession, which is one of the world’s biggest shows of Catholic devotion, was canceled for three years due to COVID-19 concerns.

Bookmark this page for updates on the Traslacion (Can't view the page? Click here.)