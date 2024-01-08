^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Traslacion 2024

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
January 8, 2024 | 8:11am
LIVE updates: Traslacion 2024

MANILA, Philippines — With the procession happening on January 9, more devotees are expected to attend the Traslacion of the image of the Black Nazarene.

The procession, which is one of the world’s biggest shows of Catholic devotion, was canceled for three years due to COVID-19 concerns. 

Bookmark this page for updates on the Traslacion (Can't view the page? Click here.)

vuukle comment

BLACK NAZARENE

QUIAPO CHURCH

TRASLACION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Review CHED officials&rsquo; qualifications, President Marcos urged

Review CHED officials’ qualifications, President Marcos urged

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
President Marcos should take a serious look at the qualifications of officials of the Commission on Higher Education after...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte debunks destabilization, opposes Cha-cha

Duterte debunks destabilization, opposes Cha-cha

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 13 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte shrugged off reports of disgruntled police and military officials holding a secret government...
Headlines
fbtw
Go Negosyo, CDA sign deal to scale up small farmers

Go Negosyo, CDA sign deal to scale up small farmers

13 hours ago
Entrepreneurship advocacy group Go Negosyo and the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) signed an agreement that will soon...
Headlines
fbtw
14 nations warn Houthis vs Red Sea attacks

14 nations warn Houthis vs Red Sea attacks

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
Fourteen nations led by the United States warned against further attacks in the Red Sea and called for the release of vessels...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos open to discuss SMNI probe with Rody

President Marcos open to discuss SMNI probe with Rody

By Diana Suelto | 13 hours ago
President Marcos is always open to discuss issues with his predecessor, former president Rodrigo Duterte, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
COP28: Philippines at the forefront of energy transition

COP28: Philippines at the forefront of energy transition

By John Eric T. Francia | 13 hours ago
The beginning of a year typically ushers renewed hope, and I believe that there is much to be hopeful for.
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos resolutions: More family time, better health

President Marcos resolutions: More family time, better health

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Spending more time with family and keeping himself healthy are among President Marcos’ New Year’s resolution...
Headlines
fbtw
TRB: All toll exits go cashless by June

TRB: All toll exits go cashless by June

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
The Toll Regulatory Board wants to include all toll plazas under the dry run for cashless transactions by June, as it banks...
Headlines
fbtw
NDRRMC on blue alert for Traslacion

NDRRMC on blue alert for Traslacion

19 hours ago
NDRRMC said that its operation center will conduct heightened monitoring and close coordination with relevant agencies and...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Expect rain during Traslacion

PAGASA: Expect rain during Traslacion

21 hours ago
In a special weather outlook released Sunday, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon or amihan, shear line, and easterlies will...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with