LIST: Route of the Black Nazarene for Traslacion 2024

Barefoot devotees – estimated to number around 70,000 – jostle to get closer to the image of the Black Nazarene during a thanksgiving procession outside the Quiapo Church in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The route for the Traslacion or the procession of the Black Nazarene on January 9 has been released by the Quiapo Church on Thursday.

After three years of not holding the Traslacion due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Quiapo Church on Wednesday said that it is considering putting back the old practices during the procession.

The 400-year-old image of Jesus Christ bearing a cross, which attracts millions of devotees annually, will follow the route used by the Quiapo Church in 2020:

Quirino Grandstand

Right to Katigbak Drive (left side)

Right to Padre Burgos St. through Finance Road

Straight to Ayala Bridge

Left to Palanca St.

Right to Quezon Boulevard

Right to Arlegui Street

Right to Fraternal Street

Right to Vergara Street

Left to Duque de Alba Street

Left to Castillejos Street

Left to Farnecio Street

Right to Arlegui Street

Left to Nepomuceno Street

Left to Conception Aguila Street

Right to Carcer Street

Right to Hidalgo through Plaza del Carmen

Left to Bilibid Viejo through Gonzalo Puyat

Left to J.P. de Guzman Street Right to Hidalgo Street

Left to Quezon Boulevard

Right to Palanca St. through under Quezon Bridge

Right to Villalobos through Plaza Miranda going to Quiapo Church

The Quiapo Church estimated that two million attendees will join the procession.

On Thursday, the Philippine National Police said it would deploy 15,000 personnel during the Traslacion 2024.

The “Misa Mayor” or the midnight mass during the day of the Traslacion will be presided over by Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula at the Quirino Grandstand.