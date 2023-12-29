LIST: Route of the Black Nazarene for Traslacion 2024
MANILA, Philippines — The route for the Traslacion or the procession of the Black Nazarene on January 9 has been released by the Quiapo Church on Thursday.
After three years of not holding the Traslacion due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Quiapo Church on Wednesday said that it is considering putting back the old practices during the procession.
The 400-year-old image of Jesus Christ bearing a cross, which attracts millions of devotees annually, will follow the route used by the Quiapo Church in 2020:
- Quirino Grandstand
- Right to Katigbak Drive (left side)
- Right to Padre Burgos St. through Finance Road
- Straight to Ayala Bridge
- Left to Palanca St.
- Right to Quezon Boulevard
- Right to Arlegui Street
- Right to Fraternal Street
- Right to Vergara Street
- Left to Duque de Alba Street
- Left to Castillejos Street
- Left to Farnecio Street
- Right to Arlegui Street
- Left to Nepomuceno Street
- Left to Conception Aguila Street
- Right to Carcer Street
- Right to Hidalgo through Plaza del Carmen
- Left to Bilibid Viejo through Gonzalo Puyat
- Left to J.P. de Guzman Street Right to Hidalgo Street
- Left to Quezon Boulevard
- Right to Palanca St. through under Quezon Bridge
- Right to Villalobos through Plaza Miranda going to Quiapo Church
The Quiapo Church estimated that two million attendees will join the procession.
On Thursday, the Philippine National Police said it would deploy 15,000 personnel during the Traslacion 2024.
The “Misa Mayor” or the midnight mass during the day of the Traslacion will be presided over by Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula at the Quirino Grandstand.
