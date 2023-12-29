^

Headlines

LIST: Route of the Black Nazarene for Traslacion 2024

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 29, 2023 | 2:19pm
LIST: Route of the Black Nazarene for Traslacion 2024
Barefoot devotees – estimated to number around 70,000 – jostle to get closer to the image of the Black Nazarene during a thanksgiving procession outside the Quiapo Church in Manila.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The route for the Traslacion or the procession of the Black Nazarene on January 9 has been released by the Quiapo Church on Thursday. 

After three years of not holding the Traslacion due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Quiapo Church on Wednesday said that it is considering putting back the old practices during the procession. 

The 400-year-old image of Jesus Christ bearing a cross, which attracts millions of devotees annually, will follow the route used by the Quiapo Church in 2020:

  • Quirino Grandstand
  • Right to Katigbak Drive (left side)
  • Right to Padre Burgos St. through Finance Road
  • Straight to Ayala Bridge
  • Left to Palanca St.
  • Right to Quezon Boulevard
  • Right to Arlegui Street
  • Right to Fraternal Street
  • Right to Vergara Street
  • Left to Duque de Alba Street
  • Left to Castillejos Street
  • Left to Farnecio Street
  • Right to Arlegui Street
  • Left to Nepomuceno Street
  • Left to Conception Aguila Street
  • Right to Carcer Street
  • Right to Hidalgo through Plaza del Carmen
  • Left to Bilibid Viejo through Gonzalo Puyat
  • Left to J.P. de Guzman Street Right to Hidalgo Street
  • Left to Quezon Boulevard
  • Right to Palanca St. through under Quezon Bridge
  • Right to Villalobos through Plaza Miranda going to Quiapo Church

The Quiapo Church estimated that two million attendees will join the procession.

On Thursday, the Philippine National Police said it would deploy 15,000 personnel during the Traslacion 2024.

The “Misa Mayor” or the midnight mass during the day of the Traslacion will be presided over by Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula at the Quirino Grandstand.

vuukle comment

BLACK NAZARENE

DEVOTEES

JOSE CARDINAL ADVINCULA

NAZARENO

QUIAPO CHURCH

TRASLACION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
More Pinoys support Marcos policies on West Philippine Sea

More Pinoys support Marcos policies on West Philippine Sea

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
With rising tensions in the West Philippine Sea following aggressive and dangerous maneuvers by the Chinese coast guard and...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG-West Philippine Sea spokesman slams China &lsquo;fabrications&rsquo;

PCG-West Philippine Sea spokesman slams China ‘fabrications’

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The Philippine Coast Guard, through its spokesman for the West Philippine Sea, has lashed out at China for insisting on its...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP: Philippines not stirring up trouble in West Philippine Sea

AFP: Philippines not stirring up trouble in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 2 days ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines again slammed China yesterday for claiming anew that it is Manila that is stirring up...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH records 88 fireworks-related injuries

DOH records 88 fireworks-related injuries

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Department of Health has recorded a total of 88 fireworks-related injuries, including that of a four-year-old boy who...
Headlines
fbtw
Hospitals on code white alert for New Year

Hospitals on code white alert for New Year

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
All Department of Health hospitals are on “code white alert” starting today up to Jan. 2, 2024, putting all personnel...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines, US discuss reinforcing cooperation

Philippines, US discuss reinforcing cooperation

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke yesterday with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo about the ongoing tensions...
Headlines
fbtw
Unconsolidated PUJs can ply select routes until January 31

Unconsolidated PUJs can ply select routes until January 31

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has allowed unconsolidated public utility vehicles to continue plying...
Headlines
fbtw
SMNI seeks TRO on NTC suspension

SMNI seeks TRO on NTC suspension

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
Sonshine Media Network International yesterday asked the Court of Appeals to stop the National Telecommunications Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
SMNI asks Court of Appeals to halt NTC suspension order

SMNI asks Court of Appeals to halt NTC suspension order

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
In its petition, the network asked the appellate court to declare the NTC's suspension order “null and void" and...
Headlines
fbtw
LRT-2 to offer free rides on Rizal Day

LRT-2 to offer free rides on Rizal Day

21 hours ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority said that free rides will be offered from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m....
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with