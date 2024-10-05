4 die of suffocation in fish sauce factory tank

CAMP ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan, Philippines — Four workers died from suffocation inside an “abandoned” concrete fish sauce factory tank in Obando town on Thursday.

Reports reaching Bulacan police director Col. Satur Ediong said factory helper Allan dela Cruz discovered worker Rodolfo Tolentino lying unconscious inside the 12-foot-deep tank.

Dela Cruz then sought the help of Michael Lumukso, Eduardo Salomag and Raffy Felix, who were all doing construction work at the factory, to rescue Tolentino. However, they also fell unconscious while trying to help Tolentino.

The Bureau of Fire Protection and the Obando Risk Reduction and Management Office retrieved their bodies.