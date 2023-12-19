^

Tolentino to resign from Senate blue ribbon committee 

December 19, 2023 | 5:33pm
Tolentino to resign from Senate blue ribbon committeeÂ 
File photo shows Sen. Francis Tolentino.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Francis Tolentino confirmed on Tuesday that he is stepping down as the chairperson of the powerful Senate blue ribbon committee by the end of December as part of an agreement with the Senate leadership.

Tolentino said that he had only agreed to serve as chairperson of the Senate panel tasked with investigating graft and corruption until December 31, serving only for one and a half years. 

Tolentino is also stepping down as a member of the Commission on Appointments.

“I find it both a duty and an honor to uphold the essence of a prior agreement. This decision is rooted in a deep-seated belief that public office demands fidelity to pledges made,” the senator said in a statement.

Tolentino said that honoring the agreement would also allow him to focus on his role as chairperson of the Senate’s special committee on maritime and admiralty zones — a body freshly convened this year to tackle issues related to the West Philippine Sea.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said in an interview with dwIZ on Monday that Tolentino has become preoccupied with campaign plans for the 2025 midterm elections.

Those being eyed to lead the Senate blue ribbon committee are senators Sonny Angara, Chiz Escudero, Pia Cayetano and Alan Peter Cayetano, Zubiri added. — Cristina Chi with reports by The STAR / Cecille Suerte Felipe

