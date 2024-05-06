30 areas under ‘dangerous’ heat index classification — PAGASA

E-bikes, e-trikes, tricycles and pedicabs are seen passing by along Recto Avenue in Manila on April 13, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures of up to 47 degrees Celsius (°C) on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA reported.

In the latest heat index bulletin of PAGASA, it said that 30 areas in the country will be under the “danger” classification, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 47°C.

Dagupan City in Pangasinan and Aparri, Cagayan may experience a heat index as high as 47°C.

The following areas are expected to experience a "dangerous" heat index classification on Monday:

NAIA Pasay City, Metro Manila: 42ºC

Sinait, Ilocos Sur: 42ºC

MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte: 42ºC

Baler (Radar), Aurora: 42ºC

Casiguran, Aurora: 42ºC

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City: 42ºC

Masbate City, Masbate: 42ºC

Iloilo City, Iloilo: 42ºC

Tacloban City, Leyte: 42ºC

Borongan, Eastern Samar: 42ºC

Maasin, Southern Leyte: 42ºC

ISU Echague, Isabela: 43ºC

Sangley Point, Cavite: 43ºC

Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas: 43ºC

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 43ºC

Cuyo, Palawan: 43ºC

Daet, Camarines Norte: 43ºC

Dumangas, Iloilo: 43ºC

Catarman, Northern Samar: 43ºC

Bacnotan, La Union: 44ºC

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 44ºC

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 44ºC

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes: 44ºC

Roxas City, Capiz: 44ºC

Catbalogan, Samar: 44ºC

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 45ºC

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 45ºC

Guiuan, Eastern Samar: 45ºC

Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 47ºC

Aparri, Cagayan: 47ºC

Meanwhile, the remaining parts of the country that are not under the “danger” classification are under the “extreme caution” classification, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

The heat index, also referred to as the apparent temperature, factors in both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, providing a measure of how hot it feels.

PAGASA has issued a warning under the "danger" classification as temperatures soar between 42°C to 51°C.

It warned that individuals are at risk of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion under the scorching heat.

To avoid potential complications from the extreme heat, the state weather bureau advised the public to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and schedule daily activities during cooler times later in the day.