30 areas under ‘dangerous’ heat index classification — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 6, 2024 | 12:28pm
E-bikes, e-trikes, tricycles and pedicabs are seen passing by along Recto Avenue in Manila on April 13, 2024.
Ryan Baldemor / The STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures of up to 47 degrees Celsius (°C) on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA reported.

In the latest heat index bulletin of PAGASA, it said that 30 areas in the country will be under the “danger” classification, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 47°C.

Dagupan City in Pangasinan and Aparri, Cagayan may experience a heat index as high as 47°C.

The following areas are expected to experience a "dangerous" heat index classification on Monday:

  • NAIA Pasay City, Metro Manila: 42ºC
  • Sinait, Ilocos Sur: 42ºC
  • MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte: 42ºC
  • Baler (Radar), Aurora: 42ºC
  • Casiguran, Aurora: 42ºC
  • Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City: 42ºC
  • Masbate City, Masbate: 42ºC
  • Iloilo City, Iloilo: 42ºC
  • Tacloban City, Leyte: 42ºC
  • Borongan, Eastern Samar: 42ºC
  • Maasin, Southern Leyte: 42ºC
  • ISU Echague, Isabela: 43ºC
  • Sangley Point, Cavite: 43ºC
  • Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas: 43ºC
  • Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 43ºC
  • Cuyo, Palawan: 43ºC
  • Daet, Camarines Norte: 43ºC
  • Dumangas, Iloilo: 43ºC
  • Catarman, Northern Samar: 43ºC
  • Bacnotan, La Union: 44ºC
  • Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 44ºC
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 44ºC
  • Virac (Synop), Catanduanes: 44ºC
  • Roxas City, Capiz: 44ºC
  • Catbalogan, Samar: 44ºC
  • Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 45ºC
  • CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 45ºC
  • Guiuan, Eastern Samar: 45ºC
  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 47ºC
  • Aparri, Cagayan: 47ºC

Meanwhile, the remaining parts of the country that are not under the “danger” classification are under the “extreme caution” classification, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

The heat index, also referred to as the apparent temperature, factors in both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, providing a measure of how hot it feels.

PAGASA has issued a warning under the "danger" classification as temperatures soar between 42°C to 51°C.

It warned that individuals are at risk of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion under the scorching heat. 

To avoid potential complications from the extreme heat, the state weather bureau advised the public to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and schedule daily activities during cooler times later in the day.

